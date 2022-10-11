Read full article on original website
Related
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which EV Retains the Most Electric Driving Range in the Cold?
Some electric vehicles handle cold-weather driving better than others. Here's a look at the EVs that retain the most electric driving range in the cold. The post Which EV Retains the Most Electric Driving Range in the Cold? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
EV adoption has reached a tipping point. Here’s how today’s electric fleets will shape the future of mobility
Companies such as PepsiCo and Amazon are electrifying their fleets. That's a tipping point for the EV industry, says ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EV Sports Car Maker E-Cite Will Make An Affordable EV Using Tesla's Batteries And Motors
The E-Cite Motors Group is America's latest boutique EV manufacturer, but instead of targeting high-rollers as Rimac does with its Nevera, it wants to produce a new affordable EV sports car codenamed EV GT. E-Cite first hit the news in July this year after announcing that its budget EV sports...
cheddar.com
General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging
In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
MotorTrend Magazine
Hyundai Talks About Its Future Software-Defined Vehicles
In case you haven't noticed lately, we're all in the middle of a massive transitional phase. Due to a combination of social outcry, upcoming legislation, dwindling resources, and climate change, the automotive industry is making a shift toward electrified vehicles at a rapid rate. What may be taken for granted is the fact that EVs represent more than just lower emissions or the need for an updated infrastructure.
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
Comments / 0