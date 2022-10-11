ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Oil company fires back at Gov. Newsom over gas prices accusation

Valero Energy Corp. has released a statement responding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations that oil companies are “fleecing” California drivers with disproportionately rising gas prices that cannot be explained. The average gas price in California was $6.30 per gallon as of Oct. 10, while the national average was $3.19. Experts have blamed the discrepancy on oil […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Scientists say ‘forever chemicals’ may be contaminating 57,000 US sites

Tens of thousands of sites across the U.S. may be polluted with toxic so-called forever chemicals, a team of scientists argued in a study released on Wednesday. The researchers said that in the absence of information proving otherwise, contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) should be presumed at 57,412 locations spread across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
ENVIRONMENT
Gizmodo

New Study Maps Over 50,000 Sites In the U.S. That Are Likely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals'

Researchers have determined that the country is dotted with tens of thousands of locations that may be contaminated by PFAS, which are per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances—aka forever chemicals that do not disintegrate over time in nature or in the human body. Now, they’re mapping those sites to help regulators better direct resources toward cleanup efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

Big Pharma Is Flooding Puerto Rico With Toxic Waste

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In Puerto Rico, cheap labor and generous tax breaks—since 2017, more than $100 billion worth—have made US-based pharmaceutical firms the biggest economic players in town. Drug manufacturers have brought in tens of thousands of jobs, albeit with a tax-break price tag of more than $1 million each. But a new report by the nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy and advocacy group Hedge Clippers suggests that Big Pharma’s footprint on the island has come with other serious costs: illegal dumping of toxic waste, pollution and depletion of groundwater, and violations of other vital Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The report, released Tuesday, paints a disturbing picture, holding US pharmaceutical corporations at least partially responsible for Puerto Rico’s disproportionately high rates of asthma and cancer. The sum of its findings: a pattern of environmental racism resulting in more than a dozen Big Pharma–related Superfund sites, with the complicity of federal and local authorities.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Refineries#Hazardous Chemicals#Pes#Cdc
freightwaves.com

Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US

Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
FRIDLEY, MN
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

EPA withdraws interim decision on glyphosate in response to court decision

Washington — The Environmental Protection Agency has withdrawn its interim registration review decision for glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide. The Sept. 23 announcement comes after a federal appellate court in June rejected a previous finding that the substance likely is noncarcinogenic to humans and poses no significant risks when used in accordance with pesticide labels.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nationalhogfarmer.com

Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions

The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plan Raises Permit Requirements for ‘Fugitive’ Emissions (1)

The EPA is moving to include more industrial sources in requirements that govern major facility modifications, according to a proposed rule the agency released on Thursday. The proposal would require all existing major industrial facilities to account for their “fugitive” emissions when determining whether big modifications to their plants would require major New Source Review (NSR) permits before construction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

ExxonMobil Signs Deal With CF Industries to Make Blue Ammonia

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement with fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF to produce blue ammonia, which is expected to help decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial facilities. Illinois-based CF Industries is a leading producer of nitrogen fertilizer in North America. One of the company’s principal nitrogenous fertilizer products is...
INDUSTRY
WTVF

Researchers develop new way to test drinking water for E. coli

Many of us can turn on our tap right now and have drinkable water. However, that is not the case for tens of millions of Americans who rely on wells and other methods to get their water. More than 43 million people—or 15% of the U.S. population—rely on domestic wells...
SCIENCE
waste360.com

Environmentally Responsible Firefighting is a Reality

When it comes to fighting fires, one must not only think about safety but also about being environmentally responsible as we need to work to leave the world in a better place than we found it. In the waste and recycling occupancy, we need to start taking some of the weight off firefighters’ shoulders by doing what we can to minimize fires in our facilities. With solutions like the Fire Rover, we can do just that.
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

