US firms exploiting Trump-era loophole over toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Chemical companies are dodging a federal law designed to track how many PFAS “forever chemicals” their plants are discharging into the environment by exploiting a loophole created in the Trump administration’s final months, a new analysis of federal records has found. The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense...
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
Oil company fires back at Gov. Newsom over gas prices accusation
Valero Energy Corp. has released a statement responding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations that oil companies are “fleecing” California drivers with disproportionately rising gas prices that cannot be explained. The average gas price in California was $6.30 per gallon as of Oct. 10, while the national average was $3.19. Experts have blamed the discrepancy on oil […]
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
Scientists say ‘forever chemicals’ may be contaminating 57,000 US sites
Tens of thousands of sites across the U.S. may be polluted with toxic so-called forever chemicals, a team of scientists argued in a study released on Wednesday. The researchers said that in the absence of information proving otherwise, contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) should be presumed at 57,412 locations spread across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Gizmodo
New Study Maps Over 50,000 Sites In the U.S. That Are Likely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals'
Researchers have determined that the country is dotted with tens of thousands of locations that may be contaminated by PFAS, which are per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances—aka forever chemicals that do not disintegrate over time in nature or in the human body. Now, they’re mapping those sites to help regulators better direct resources toward cleanup efforts.
NOLA.com
British company agrees to pay $3.2 million for air pollution at Louisiana wood pellet mills
The company that runs Britain’s biggest power station has agreed to pay $3.2 million to settle air pollution claims against two of its wood pellet mills in northeast Louisiana. Each worth $1.6 million, the two settlements amount to the largest paid to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in...
Big Pharma Is Flooding Puerto Rico With Toxic Waste
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In Puerto Rico, cheap labor and generous tax breaks—since 2017, more than $100 billion worth—have made US-based pharmaceutical firms the biggest economic players in town. Drug manufacturers have brought in tens of thousands of jobs, albeit with a tax-break price tag of more than $1 million each. But a new report by the nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy and advocacy group Hedge Clippers suggests that Big Pharma’s footprint on the island has come with other serious costs: illegal dumping of toxic waste, pollution and depletion of groundwater, and violations of other vital Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The report, released Tuesday, paints a disturbing picture, holding US pharmaceutical corporations at least partially responsible for Puerto Rico’s disproportionately high rates of asthma and cancer. The sum of its findings: a pattern of environmental racism resulting in more than a dozen Big Pharma–related Superfund sites, with the complicity of federal and local authorities.
freightwaves.com
Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US
Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
KSBW.com
Why gas prices are shooting up in California and not in other states
While gas prices across the US have been flat in recent weeks, the cost at the pump in California shot up over the last two weeks, reaching a statewide average of $6.42 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. That's almost twice the national average. Video Player: Gov. Newsom considers...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
EPA withdraws interim decision on glyphosate in response to court decision
Washington — The Environmental Protection Agency has withdrawn its interim registration review decision for glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide. The Sept. 23 announcement comes after a federal appellate court in June rejected a previous finding that the substance likely is noncarcinogenic to humans and poses no significant risks when used in accordance with pesticide labels.
EPA Creates New Civil Rights Office To Tackle Environmental Justice
The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights will work 'toward solving environmental challenges in communities that have been underserved for far too long.'
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday.
Ohio River among the most toxic US waterways in 2020: analysis
Polluters in just 10 states were responsible for more than half of the 193.6 million pounds of contaminants released into U.S. waterways in 2020, a new report has found.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions
The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
bloomberglaw.com
EPA Plan Raises Permit Requirements for ‘Fugitive’ Emissions (1)
The EPA is moving to include more industrial sources in requirements that govern major facility modifications, according to a proposed rule the agency released on Thursday. The proposal would require all existing major industrial facilities to account for their “fugitive” emissions when determining whether big modifications to their plants would require major New Source Review (NSR) permits before construction.
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil Signs Deal With CF Industries to Make Blue Ammonia
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement with fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF to produce blue ammonia, which is expected to help decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial facilities. Illinois-based CF Industries is a leading producer of nitrogen fertilizer in North America. One of the company’s principal nitrogenous fertilizer products is...
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
WTVF
Researchers develop new way to test drinking water for E. coli
Many of us can turn on our tap right now and have drinkable water. However, that is not the case for tens of millions of Americans who rely on wells and other methods to get their water. More than 43 million people—or 15% of the U.S. population—rely on domestic wells...
waste360.com
Environmentally Responsible Firefighting is a Reality
When it comes to fighting fires, one must not only think about safety but also about being environmentally responsible as we need to work to leave the world in a better place than we found it. In the waste and recycling occupancy, we need to start taking some of the weight off firefighters’ shoulders by doing what we can to minimize fires in our facilities. With solutions like the Fire Rover, we can do just that.
