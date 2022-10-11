Read full article on original website
Related
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
As of Friday, over 110 million people in the United States have received the first COVID vaccine booster dose, according to the CDC's data tracker.
Experts taken aback by Florida surgeon general advising against COVID vaccines for young men
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has positioned himself as the face of ideological defiance to the COVID-19 policies supported by the overwhelming majority of public health experts and scientists. DeSantis sued Joe Biden's administration over the president's vaccine mandates, has been accused of intimidating state officials into destroying COVID-19 data from his state and even scolded high school students for following scientific wisdom and wearing masks.
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedicalXpress
Smoking increases the risk of illness and viral infection, including a type of coronavirus
A new study led by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows that current smokers have a 12% increased risk of a laboratory-confirmed viral infection and a 48% increased risk of being diagnosed with respiratory illnesses. These results did not vary by type of virus, including a coronavirus. In combination...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Scientists, Doctors Concerned Over New Omicron Subvariant
Stanford scientists say a concerning omicron subvariant is now in the Bay Area. The new subvariant called the BA2.75.2 is being closely monitored because the body’s immune systems may not recognize it. The Clinical Virology Lab at Stanford University detected one case of it and several other cases also...
‘Very Harmful’ Lack of Data Blunts U.S. Response to Outbreaks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After a middle-aged woman tested positive for COVID-19 in January at her workplace in Fairbanks, public health workers sought answers to questions vital to understanding how the virus was spreading in Alaska’s rugged interior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue update: 236,700 cases, 98 deaths
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health now reports 236,730 cases of dengue fever, including 98 deaths. This is an increase of about 12,000 cases and six deaths in the past week. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases...
Updated Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccines and People With Cancer
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—recently released updated recommendations from the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis. This latest evidence-based, expert consensus-formulated summary on cancer and COVID-19 vaccination and prevention is available for free at NCCN.org/covid-19. Significant revisions include new recommendations for the recently-approved bivalent vaccines and advice on protecting children with cancer.
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Broken Down by Vaccination Status
A recent study broke down hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 in adults between January 2021 and April of this year, based upon vaccination status. We’re starting to see the early signs of a winter surge; cases are rising in the United States and abroad. This winter will be a test. Our first winter in which people have collectively decided “the pandemic is over.”
Comments / 0