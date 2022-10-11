Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation. What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
U.S. aims to cripple China’s ability to make advanced chips with broadest export crackdown in years
The U.S. will stop companies from exporting advanced chips made using U.S. equipment to China. The Biden administration expanded its export curbs to Chinese semiconductor companies on Friday, as part of its drive to stop China from developing advanced computer chips. Shares in Chinese chip manufacturers, like Semiconductor Manufacturing International...
America's 'once unthinkable' chip export restrictions will hobble China's semiconductor ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences
TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defences including with precision missiles.
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
Bipartisan POLITICO panel: No post-Party Congress thaw in U.S.-China relations
Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just three days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for U.S.-China relations through a discussion with two lawmakers and a former State Department China specialist. We’ll also unpack the key China details of the new National Security Strategy, parse the State Department’s China fears in the Arctic and wrestle with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping’s competing – but unequal – official titles. And we’ll profile a book that unpacks Xi’s motivations in attacking China’s once untouchable tech giants.
Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress
China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
China’s Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant role in the economy for the ruling Communist Party and tighter control over entrepreneurs at a party meeting that starts this weekend.
U.S. Singles Out China, Russia in New National Security Strategy Statement
A new national security memo released by the White House effectively lays out a Biden doctrine on foreign affairs.
