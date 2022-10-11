Read full article on original website
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
Daily Beast
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
The truth Republicans don't want to admit about Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker held a press conference on Thursday, ostensibly to quiet the furor that has engulfed his campaign since the Daily Beast reported that he had paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009.
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
What is Herschel Walker going to do now?
In the space of the last few days, the Georgia Senate race was buffeted by two massive stories.
Herschel Walker's ticking time bomb
Public attacks from Herschel Walker's son have drawn fresh attention to fears about his troubled past that many Republicans have privately shared since the beginning of his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Driving the news: "You have no idea what me and my mom have survived," Christian Walker, a...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
WJCL
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker address allegations Walker paid for a girlfriend's abortion
On Thursday, incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his republican challenger, Herschel Walker held dueling campaign events in Georgia. Warnock held an event in his hometown of Savannah, Walker was in Wadley. Both candidates addressed allegations published in the Daily Beast that Walker, a stark pro-life advocate, paid for an...
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in...
Herschel Walker allies want more 'Trumpian response' to abortion allegation
Republican allies want Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker to more forcefully deny an allegation that surfaced this week that he once paid for a woman's abortion.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Herschel Walker Is Demonstrating the New Law of Politics
Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
Prominent Republicans campaign with Herschel Walker despite abortion allegations
Amid reports alleging Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009, prominent Republicans have decided to stick by him on the campaign trail. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
Full panel: ‘Herschel Walker was losing before this happened’
Yamiche Alcindor, Brendan Buck, Maggie Haberman and Jen Psaki join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss allegations against GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and its impact on the 2022 midterms.Oct. 9, 2022.
