ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Two Transported After Collision On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On October 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oaks Acres Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one person trapped. Firefighters extracted the patient and...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems
Bay Net

One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA Md. –  On October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Alton Lane. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one injured. The patient was...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy