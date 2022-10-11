Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Related
Bay Net
One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Collision On Golden Beach Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oaks Acres Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one person trapped. Firefighters extracted the patient and...
WTOP
Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire
A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
92-year-old woman dies following Crownsville house fire, despite rescue efforts
A 92-year-old woman has died after her home caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Crownsville. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Oser Drive, at 1:10pm on Wednesday.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Alton Lane. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one injured. The patient was...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Bay Net
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore
A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
Officials Investigating Intentionally Set Fire That Caused $100,000 In Damage In Maryland
Police are investigating an intentional fire that was set in a vacant Maryland dwelling overnight. In Somerset County, Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, members of the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on North Third Street when a neighbor reported a fire in an area dwelling.
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
Bay Net
Motorcycle Crash In Charles County Results In Serious Injuries
LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has left one person significantly injured. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 10, first responders were called to Crain Highway, in the area of Rosewick Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.
fox5dc.com
Woman says she rescued newborn from burning car in New Carrollton
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton. Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act. "I decided...
Bay Net
Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
Comments / 0