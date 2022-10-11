Read full article on original website
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for October 13
Here's what was discussed in Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update on October 13
WTVQ
Fatality rate on Kentucky’s rural roads among highest in nation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new report released Thursday says the country’s rural transportation system is in need of repairs and modernization — and added that Kentucky’s fatality rate on rural roads is among the highest in the nation. The report was released by TRIP, a...
WTVQ
Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has launched a new website to report foodborne issues. Before the launch of FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov, a person would have to report a suspected foodborne illness to district or local health departments on the phone. Beshear says the website should allow public health officials to get information more efficiently, and in return, allow quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
WLKY.com
Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
middlesboronews.com
Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts
The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update. The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties. One person is still...
WTVQ
$4.4M going to improve healthcare in rural Kentucky
God’s Pantry Food Bank will use a $585,000 grant to expand the food bank’s Mobile Pantry Program to increase food distribution to a total of 16 rural counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky. The program is designed to supply food directly to those in underserved areas through the use of refrigerated trucks delivering nutrient-dense food and groceries, including meats, starches, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and fruit juices.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
WTVQ
UK, equine industry respond to horses in need after Eastern Kentucky flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After flood waters receded in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, an increased risk for disease spread by mosquitos, flies and ticks grew the need for vaccinations and control — so an equine industry group sprang into action to aid horses impacted in the areas. Fernanda...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wymt.com
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
WTVQ
Oct. 11 designated as ‘Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Oct. 11 in Kentucky is now known as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day, thanks to a proclamation signed today. According to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, more than half of all farming operations in the United States list women as a principal operator or decision-maker, so it was important to recognize women as an essential part of today’s farming sector.
WTVQ
‘It’s a priority’: KYTC gives progress on bridge repairs in Eastern Kentucky
Months after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, we’re getting a look at the progress on repairs to bridges. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more than 1,000 bridges have been inspected since the deadly flooding and 100 need repair or replacement. Fifty diversions are in place to provide temporary access...
Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say.
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say. Kentucky voters arriving at the polls in 29 days to vote on two constitutional amendments, one of which could shape the future of abortion access.
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
wymt.com
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
