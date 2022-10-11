Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
North Carolina police respond to 'active shooting,' tell residents to 'remain in their homes'
Raleigh, North Carolina police said it was responding to an active shooting on Thursday afternoon and are warning residents to "remain in their homes."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
A football coach, an athletic director and young, fresh-faced students were among the 17 people killed by a gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Calls Black Cops The N-Word, Demands White Police Officer
Before getting aggressive with police, the suspect reportedly called a teenage cashier a racial slur, according to cops.
Florida Jury Recommends Life In Prison For Parkland School Shooter
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Two Virginia men are arrested for exploiting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother, 22, and offering to let him stay with them 'in pursuit of reported $400,000 inheritance'
Two Virginia men have been charged for allegedly exploiting the brother of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were arrested in Virginia earlier this week after taking in Zachary Cruz, 22, and helping his to set up a life away from the scene where his brother shot and killed 17 people.
Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?
True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
Chilling details emerge in serial killings as cops say suspect carefully planned murders & surveyed areas for cameras
MORE details have emerged in the Stockton serial killings as cops say the suspect may have staked out in broad daylight potential areas for murdering victims. The news comes as more information about the victims has been shared by devastated family members. On Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief, Stanley McFadden, told...
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Major update in Stockton serial killer case as police link California murders using clues found on the scene
A MAJOR update in a possible serial killer case has been announced after police linked the murders using clues found at the crime scenes. New video of a person of interest has been released after Stockton, California Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that six recent killings and one attempted murder meet the definition of a serial killer.
Sherri Papini: New video reveals moment detectives told ‘super mom’ they had cracked kidnap hoax
New video shows the moment Sherri Papini was told by California detectives that they had uncovered her kidnapping hoax.Papini, a mother-of-two, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence on Monday in connection to her November 2016 disappearance while out for a run in her hometown of Redding, California.The day after her sentencing Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the interview video in which investigators revealed they knew she had faked the incident.In the video, Papini, who must also pay $310,000 in restitution, told detectives that “Talking to other guys has got me here.”The 40-year-old, who was labelled a “super...
Black parents in Georgia want justice for kids killed by police
CNN’s Nick Valencia reports on a number of Black families in Georgia who seek accountability for the deaths of their children during incidents with police.
Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies
Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
Comments / 0