Boca Raton, FL

The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Two Virginia men are arrested for exploiting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother, 22, and offering to let him stay with them 'in pursuit of reported $400,000 inheritance'

Two Virginia men have been charged for allegedly exploiting the brother of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were arrested in Virginia earlier this week after taking in Zachary Cruz, 22, and helping his to set up a life away from the scene where his brother shot and killed 17 people.
PARKLAND, FL
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
IDAHO STATE
Distractify

After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?

By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Sherri Papini: New video reveals moment detectives told ‘super mom’ they had cracked kidnap hoax

New video shows the moment Sherri Papini was told by California detectives that they had uncovered her kidnapping hoax.Papini, a mother-of-two, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence on Monday in connection to her November 2016 disappearance while out for a run in her hometown of Redding, California.The day after her sentencing Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the interview video in which investigators revealed they knew she had faked the incident.In the video, Papini, who must also pay $310,000 in restitution, told detectives that “Talking to other guys has got me here.”The 40-year-old, who was labelled a “super...
REDDING, CA
Fox News

Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies

Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
REDDING, CA

