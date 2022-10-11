Florida man accused of sexually battering 14-year-old after she gives birth

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in mid-September after he allegedly sexually battered a teenage girl and conceived a child with her, according to authorities.

An arrest report obtained by CBS 12 News said Raymundo Mateo Cristobal, 41, of Loxahatchee was charged after a 14-year-old girl had an emergency C-section and gave birth to a baby girl.

According to the report, the teen wasn’t even aware she was pregnant before going to the hospital.

Authorities said Cristobal and the victim had lived with other people as a family for the last five years, but the suspect allegedly began sexually battering the child when she was 12 years old when no one else was at the home.

The report said the last incident happened in August 2022. Cristobal allegedly would threaten the child while forcing her to have sex with him — although he claimed she “wanted it,” the report said.

According to the document, Cristobal told authorities he wore protection except for a few times.

Cristobal’s inmate profile said he was charged with six counts of sexual battery with a child, and one count of impregnation of a child under 16.

