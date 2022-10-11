Where are the Charlotte region’s top-rated high schools

CHARLOTTE — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was ranked by Niche.com as the top public high school in the Charlotte area for another year. That Union County school was one of seven public high schools here to land a spot in the national ranking.

In this roundup, CBJ focuses on local public high schools that received top marks in Niche.com’s newest ranking. It follows similar looks at the Charlotte area’s top-ranked public elementary and middle schools. Still to come this week are the top private schools.

Instead of relying solely on test scores and academic performance, Niche.com also took into account other measures to determine the best schools. That included ratings from current students, alumni and parents as well as other metrics such as sports, diversity and quality of school administration.

The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.

The best-ranked public high school in North Carolina also came out on top in the national ranking. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham claimed the title as the best public high school in America for the first time in the Niche.com rankings. In the Palmetto State, the top-ranked public high school was the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics in Hartsville.

See the top 20 public high schools in the Charlotte area, according to Niche.com, here.

