Paul Stanley slams Kanye West over controversial antisemitic tweet

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley joins the chorus of disapproval after Kanye West's tweet calling for "death con 3" on Jewish people

(Image credit: Paul Stanley: Kevin Mazur | Kanye West: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis )

Troubled rapper Kanye West has found himself in hot water with Kiss frontman Paul Stanley after tweeting an apparent antisemitic message.

The tweet, which has since been removed by Twitter for violating its rules, read, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I can't actually be Anti Semitic because black people are actually JEW also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Paul Stanley reacted to the rapper with a message of his own (opens in new tab), saying, "Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimise the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalise this behaviour and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP!"

West, has has 31 million followers on Twitter, was hospitalised in 2016 and 2019 following issues with his mental health, and has revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

Other musicians to speak out against West's message included Disturbed frontman David Draiman, songwriter Diane Warren, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and soul singer John Legend.

The American Jewish Committee has also reacted to West's social media posts, which also included an exchange with fellow rapper P Diddy, in which he accused Diddy of being "controlled by Jewish people"

“Kanye West has had a streak of rants this week that is remarkable even by his standards," said the organisation. "Ye needs to see that words matter, especially a vicious antisemitic comment that recently surfaced on social media.

“If he wants to have any credibility as a commentator on social issues, let alone as a musician, maybe he can start by figuring out how to make a point without fomenting hatred of Jews.”

Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP! pic.twitter.com/ULtcRk8lPsOctober 11, 2022 Between @joerogan not calling @rogerwaters out on his antisemitic bullshit, @kanyewest going on an antisemitic rant, and then @elonmusk congratulating his friend (Kanye) on his @twitter reinstatement, it’s been a rough week for us Jews. 💔#AntisemitismOctober 10, 2022 Also a little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered,2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible+ U shoukd be banned for life everywhereOctober 9, 2022

