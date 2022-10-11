Read full article on original website
Kanye West blasts Khloé Kardashian: ‘You are lying,’ and your family ‘are liars’
Kanye West eviscerated Khloé Kardashian on Instagram Wednesday after she dared to defend her sister Kim Kardashian’s parenting. The Yeezy fashion designer addressed most of the Good American co-founder’s claims, starting by resurfacing his previous allegation that the Kardashian-Jenners “kidnapped” his daughter Chicago. “You are...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first. While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
Kanye West Fires Back at ‘Lying’ Khloe Kardashian, Claims Family ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago on Her Birthday
The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby, Dr. Dre, & Jimmy Iovine Advocate For Prop. 28 In California
Lil Baby appeared at a panel with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to speak in favor of Proposition 28 in California. Lil Baby met up with Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine to advocate in favor of passing Proposition 28 in California. The bill would ensure arts and music programs are included in the curriculum at every public school with no additional cost to taxpayers.
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian said that, although she didn't make it to the Balenciaga show, the luxury label's creative director Demna brought the show to her.
Kim Was Just Booed At a Football Game As Kanye’s Online Rampage Continues
Awkward. Kim Kardashian was booed at a Rams game amid Kanye West’s social media rampage. The Skims founder was seen at two sports games, one of which had a huge negative reaction. At the Sunday game on October 9, 2022, Kim was put on the jumbotron at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The KKW Beauty founder blew a kiss to the camera and was largely booed by the crowd at the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys. She was at the game with her son, Saint West. The booing comes after her ex-husband Kanye West posted many harmful...
Goose steals show at wild game
"I don't believe what I just saw" is one of the most famous quotes in Dodgers history.
HipHopDX.com
Skyzoo Brings Jackie Robinson's Business Acumen To Life With New FS1 Documentary
EXCLUSIVE – Skyzoo has been given the opportunity to pay homage to childhood hero Jackie Robinson by putting lyrics to the baseball legend’s off-the-field success for a new documentary. Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag was originally set to be a much shorter project, the Brooklyn MC told...
MLB・
