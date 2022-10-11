ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first. While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
Us Weekly

Kanye West Fires Back at ‘Lying’ Khloe Kardashian, Claims Family ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago on Her Birthday

The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby, Dr. Dre, & Jimmy Iovine Advocate For Prop. 28 In California

Lil Baby appeared at a panel with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to speak in favor of Proposition 28 in California. Lil Baby met up with Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine to advocate in favor of passing Proposition 28 in California. The bill would ensure arts and music programs are included in the curriculum at every public school with no additional cost to taxpayers.
StyleCaster

Kim Was Just Booed At a Football Game As Kanye’s Online Rampage Continues

Awkward. Kim Kardashian was booed at a Rams game amid Kanye West’s social media rampage. The Skims founder was seen at two sports games, one of which had a huge negative reaction. At the Sunday game on October 9, 2022, Kim was put on the jumbotron at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The KKW Beauty founder blew a kiss to the camera and was largely booed by the crowd at the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys. She was at the game with her son, Saint West. The booing comes after her ex-husband Kanye West posted many harmful...
Justin Turner
HipHopDX.com

Skyzoo Brings Jackie Robinson's Business Acumen To Life With New FS1 Documentary

EXCLUSIVE – Skyzoo has been given the opportunity to pay homage to childhood hero Jackie Robinson by putting lyrics to the baseball legend’s off-the-field success for a new documentary. Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag was originally set to be a much shorter project, the Brooklyn MC told...
