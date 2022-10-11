Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Former ‘Cosby Show’ actor joins Clark Atlanta faculty
Actor Joseph C. Phillips is joining the faculty of Clark Atlanta University as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies, according to a news release. Best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show, Phillips’ new role is in the School of Arts & Sciences, where students can “learn all areas of theater while mastering oral and written communication.”
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Hackers disrupt Atlanta airport website, reports claim
The external website for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was down Monday, according to 11Alive News, but air travel continued without pause. Killnet, “a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers,” according to reports, claimed responsibility for the attack after publishing a “hit list” of 14 U.S. airports on the group’s Telegram channel, cites CNN. The Transportation Safety Administration is monitoring the issue. 11alive.com.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
atlantafi.com
Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens First Of Several Atlanta-Area Locations
Hopdoddy’s foray into the Southeast market brings the restaurant to Atlanta, Georgia, where it recently opened its first restaurant in Druid Hills. The burger bar, whose menu is known to feature “the familiar in an unfamiliar way,” opened Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 just off Briarcliff Road in northwest Atlanta.
Eater
Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors
Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference Tuesday where Eric André and Clayton English announced the lawsuit that...
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event
First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case
ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
