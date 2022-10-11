Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
80-year-old Mississippi grandmother arrested for meth possession
An 80-year-old Mississippi woman was arrested after 2 grams of methamphetamine were found in her purse. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Muscarello was a passenger in a 2006...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
WDAM-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
WDAM-TV
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is behind bars for a shooting at a Hattiesburg Waffle House that injured two earlier this year. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King on Friday, Oct. 14. She is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting at the Waffle House on Hardy Street.
WDAM-TV
Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is working on a new roof for a Laurel nurse as part of their annual charitable giving. Each year the company gives away a roof to somebody who can’t afford one. Last year, the company provided a new roof for a veteran, and this year, Cox Roofing chose Sherry Stringer, a retired local nurse.
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m. The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded...
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 8
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. ‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. It’s that time of year when you...
WDAM-TV
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
mageenews.com
Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Friday morning, October 14, 2022, Dr. Mike Cole, Ambulance Services Director for Covington County Hospitals, stopped by MageeNews.com informing the public about the services in our county.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
