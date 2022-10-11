ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

'Kamala Harris has been Border Czar for 629 days': Republicans tear into VP for accusing Greg Abbott of a 'dereliction of duty' for sending migrants north while the southern border crisis has unraveled under her watch

Republicans excoriated Kamala Harris for her failures in addressing the southern border crisis yet criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott on late night television for sending migrants to sanctuary cities in order to ease the stress on border communities. Many of the lawmakers who weighed in on the vice president's remarks...
Margaret Minnicks

Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one week

MigrantsKevin Dietsch/Getty ImagesTexas Governor Greg Abbott sent a bus full of undocumented migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, for the second time this week. It was the Republican’s governor way of highlighting the increasing number of migrants in his state.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump donors think they're giving to "save America," but they're paying Trump's legal bills

When one is under federal investigation for serious crimes like potential espionage, the usual legal advice is to be silent. Lawyers tend to get nervous when clients talk publicly about their cases, fearful that they will inadvertently provide evidence prosecutors can use against their clients in court. But after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Donald Trump has not shut up. He rants on Truth Social about the FBI, portraying himself as the victim of an "unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid," even though there appears little doubt that he was in possession of classified documents he appears to have stolen from the government. He gives lengthy and often ad-libbed speeches, ostensibly in support of Republicans running for office, in which he complains about his alleged victimization at the hands of the FBI.
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
The Republican Who’s Thriving Despite Calling Trump ‘F–king Crazy’

ALTON, N.H. — On a sparkling September Friday, seven weeks out from election day, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is on the trail — literally. We’re shuffling our way down the slope of Mount Major when a retired couple stops him to chat. The governor greets them playfully. “You! I know you — no, just kidding, I’m Chris,” Sununu teases as he extends a hand.
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats

A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
Why impeaching Trump really failed

It was February 12, 2021, the day before the second impeachment of Donald Trump would come to an end, and impeachment manager Jamie Raskin was stunned. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington had told CNN she had proof that Trump had been no silent observer on January 6, 2021: He had sided with the mob that stormed the Capitol, flatly refusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plea to intervene.
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
