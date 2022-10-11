ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmtQF_0iV6St7400

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did not find any evidence of an abduction.

“The area and complex were thoroughly checked and at this time we do not believe there is a threat,” the spokesperson said.

CCU university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity, telling students to shelter in place but did not provide any other details. At 7:23 p.m., the university lifted the shelter in place but told students to avoid the area of The Cove.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

