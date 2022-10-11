ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29.

The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition.

The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield
Police Department at 661-327-7111.

