Atlanta, GA

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case

ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
