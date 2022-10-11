Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event
The Atlanta Police Department wants to get guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands....
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars
ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway...
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), according to a news release. The lawsuit, brought on by Eric André and Clayton English, challenges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
Actress Honi Jones Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of a man she allegedly killed driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. The crash happened near North Avenue. According to the [..]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Lyft driver carjacked after picking up passengers in downtown Atlanta
A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her BMW on Sunday night after a passenger forced her from the vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case
ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
iHeartMedia Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs
ATLANTA — iHeartMedia – Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
Comments / 0