WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Less wind on the way, cold air here next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy days we have some relief in sight. Wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be a cool and breezy...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder & windy weather heading into the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even colder air will settle in today and keep our highs in the 50s this afternoon. Thankfully it will be sunny because a very strong northwest wind will add a bite to the air. Those northwest wind gusts will be very noteworthy again today with gusts...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy Thursday with relief in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy Wednesday we’ll see a repeat Thursday! We’ll be windy again with gusts near 40 mph Thursday... the wind peaks in the afternoon but most of the day will bring gusts at least into the 30s. The NW wind keeps us cool with a high of 58 in the Metro.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening front brings a cool down and storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Monday we have another warm day in sight! We climb a few more degrees to the mid 80s Tuesday coming along with sunshine and a breezy to windy S wind. Gusts will be near 30 mph. Our next cold front brings some changes......
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Dodge Expressway crash slows morning commute to a crawl
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on the eastbound Dodge Expressway resulted in a parking lot at the peak of the commute. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. just past 120th Street. All three lanes were open just before 9 a.m. At first, the center lane was the only one...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event. Updated: 22 hours ago. Sean...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Crash blocks northbound I-680 during Omaha’s evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash during the evening commute Thursday that is blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Blair High Road. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska Department of Transportation was initially advising all northbound traffic to exit at Fort Street as the interstate was closed at Military Road, then pushed traffic to exit at West Maple Road.
1011now.com
Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
kjan.com
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
WOWT
Behind the Scenes: A look at the remaining two phases of RiverFront Project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s starting to come together. Sidewalks are poured, planters installed and native trees and grasses are starting to take root. But this is just the beginning. “We have a zipline, we have three large climbing towers that kids can then take slides down. We have...
WOWT
Waterloo water-boil advisory lifted
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo cleared the boil advisory that had been in place since Monday during repairs to a water main. Crews made repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th streets on Monday, but officials kept the advisory in place until it could be confirmed that the water was free of bacteria. That happens when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
