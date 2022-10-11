ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy Thursday with relief in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy Wednesday we’ll see a repeat Thursday! We’ll be windy again with gusts near 40 mph Thursday... the wind peaks in the afternoon but most of the day will bring gusts at least into the 30s. The NW wind keeps us cool with a high of 58 in the Metro.
OMAHA, NE
Rusty's Morning Forecast

A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event. Updated: 22 hours ago. Sean...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert traffic update: Crash blocks northbound I-680 during Omaha’s evening commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash during the evening commute Thursday that is blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Blair High Road. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska Department of Transportation was initially advising all northbound traffic to exit at Fort Street as the interstate was closed at Military Road, then pushed traffic to exit at West Maple Road.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska

OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
NEBRASKA STATE
kjan.com

2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Waterloo water-boil advisory lifted

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo cleared the boil advisory that had been in place since Monday during repairs to a water main. Crews made repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th streets on Monday, but officials kept the advisory in place until it could be confirmed that the water was free of bacteria. That happens when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.
WATERLOO, NE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
OMAHA, NE

