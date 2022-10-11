ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend

The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
True Blue LA

About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3

If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 4 viewing guide

Facing elimination, the Dodgers play their first of what Dodger fans hope is two must win games on Saturday night, taking on the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. After winning Game 1 at home, the Dodgers have dropped two consecutive games including last night’s 2-1 loss and trail 2-1 in the series. The bats have chosen the wrong time to go ice cold. In the losses, the Dodgers are a combined 0-17 with runners in scoring position.
True Blue LA

Play of the week: Gavin Lux, Trea Turner turn two

The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right. Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup

The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
True Blue LA

Trea Turner jams right ring finger on pickoff play, X-rays negative

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff play at first base in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night against the Padres. The play in question happened in the eighth inning, after Turner singled off Robert Suarez. On a second pickoff throw to first base, Turner narrowly avoided the tag from first baseman Wil Myers, but in doing so jammed his right hand into the base.
True Blue LA

Dodgers facing yet another elimination game

For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
True Blue LA

Andrew Heaney upped the Dodgers chances for a Game 4 win

There is a lot of criticism to go around after three Dodgers playoff games, with the offense taking most of the blame. But for this piece, we’ll focus on Andrew Heaney, a pitcher that carried concerns with his role and his struggles with the long ball, yet did an admirable job in the Game 3 loss.
