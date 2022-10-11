The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right. Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO