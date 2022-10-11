Read full article on original website
True Blue LA
Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend
The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
True Blue LA
About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3
If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 4 viewing guide
Facing elimination, the Dodgers play their first of what Dodger fans hope is two must win games on Saturday night, taking on the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. After winning Game 1 at home, the Dodgers have dropped two consecutive games including last night’s 2-1 loss and trail 2-1 in the series. The bats have chosen the wrong time to go ice cold. In the losses, the Dodgers are a combined 0-17 with runners in scoring position.
True Blue LA
Play of the week: Gavin Lux, Trea Turner turn two
The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right. Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.
True Blue LA
Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup
The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
True Blue LA
Trea Turner jams right ring finger on pickoff play, X-rays negative
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff play at first base in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night against the Padres. The play in question happened in the eighth inning, after Turner singled off Robert Suarez. On a second pickoff throw to first base, Turner narrowly avoided the tag from first baseman Wil Myers, but in doing so jammed his right hand into the base.
True Blue LA
Dodgers facing yet another elimination game
For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
True Blue LA
Trea Turner in Dodgers lineup after jammed finger, Cody Bellinger sits in Game 4
The Dodgers’ Game 4 lineup in the NLDS includes Trea Turner, who jammed his finger in the eighth inning in Game 3. But it does not include Cody Bellinger against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff attempt at first base, but remained...
True Blue LA
Dodgers offense disappears in Game 3 loss, putting them on the brink of elimination
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball this season, and they’ll need to play like it to keep their season alive. The Padres won another close one, beating Los Angeles 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night at Petco Park. San Diego leads the series...
True Blue LA
Dodgers Game 3 lineup will include Austin Barnes catching & Max Muncy at second base
When the National League Division Series shifts to Petco Park in San Diego on Friday night, the Dodgers will have Austin Barnes behind the plate catching Tony Gonsolin in Game 3 against the Padres, manager Dave Roberts said on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon. Barnes had his best offensive season...
True Blue LA
Andrew Heaney upped the Dodgers chances for a Game 4 win
There is a lot of criticism to go around after three Dodgers playoff games, with the offense taking most of the blame. But for this piece, we’ll focus on Andrew Heaney, a pitcher that carried concerns with his role and his struggles with the long ball, yet did an admirable job in the Game 3 loss.
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS notes: Trea Turner, Tony Gonsolin, Miguel Vargas
The National League Division Series is now a best-of-three affair, with the next two games at Petco Park in San Diego. Here are some stories in and around Dodgers vs. Padres as we wait for Game 3 on Friday night, a 5:37 p.m. start. But first, a bit of morning...
