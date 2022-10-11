ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Star, MS
Montgomery, AL
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
Athlon Sports

Robert Griffin III Names His 5 Heisman Front Runners

A former player who knows a thing or two about winning the Heisman Trophy has named his frontrunners for the prestigious award. Former Baylor star turned ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III tweeted his top five Heisman favorites at the midpoint of the regular season. All five players are ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swac#Eddie Robinson#Jackson State University#American Football#College Football#Hbcu Gameday
FanSided

Alabama Football: Insight on the Vols from an expert

Alabama football fans, an expert on the Tennessee Vols provided us with some valuable information on the Tennessee team. Our thanks to Caleb Calhoun at All For Tennessee for answering some questions. I did the same for Caleb, answering his questions about the Alabama Crimson Tide. What Caleb wrote from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy