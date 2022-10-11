Read full article on original website
Eddie Robinson Jr. explains why he apologized to Deion Sanders for post-game altercation
Eddie Robinson Jr. apologized to Deion Sanders because he was simply living by the rule he set for his team and program at Alabama State. The Hornets coach joined “College Football Live” earlier this week to explain why he released a statement Sunday, a day after tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State.
Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'
"60 Minutes" travels to Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first meeting with Coach Prime.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Robert Griffin III Names His 5 Heisman Front Runners
A former player who knows a thing or two about winning the Heisman Trophy has named his frontrunners for the prestigious award. Former Baylor star turned ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III tweeted his top five Heisman favorites at the midpoint of the regular season. All five players are ...
NFL・
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
CBS News
HBCU football matchup: Florida A&M vs Grambling
-- The Florida A&M Rattlers, currently 4-2, will play the Grambling State Tigers Saturday at 2 p.m. You can watch the game in the video player above.
Pro football hall-of-famer speaks at scholarship ball in Fort Wayne
Walter Jones is known for his strength as a player for the Seahawks for 12 seasons starting in 1997.
Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels' Ground Game Erupts In 48-34 Victory Over Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels run through Auburns' defense, advancing to 7-0.
Five winners from Auburn's loss to Ole Miss
These five guys played well for Auburn against Ole Miss.
ESPN
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
Scorebook Live
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
The NBA All-Star played eight seasons in Philadelphia. He was 80 years old.
Alabama Football: Insight on the Vols from an expert
Alabama football fans, an expert on the Tennessee Vols provided us with some valuable information on the Tennessee team. Our thanks to Caleb Calhoun at All For Tennessee for answering some questions. I did the same for Caleb, answering his questions about the Alabama Crimson Tide. What Caleb wrote from...
Troy Aikman Addresses His Controversial Comment During Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman has issued an apology for a comment he made during the Monday Night Football broadcast this week. Aikman was the first of many around the NFL to express outrage at a controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second ...
NFL・
GameDay Edition of All Things CW: Alabama at Tennessee
A 2022 look at the Third Saturday in October rivalry, are the Volunteers really contenders, and Top 10 Crimson Tide future non-SEC road venues.
