Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO