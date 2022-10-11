Read full article on original website
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
3 Steelers who should be on the trading block
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will face Jacksonville without their top two running backs
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
theScore
Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
New Orleans Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints have been hit hard by injuries all season. It appears that will continue to be the case when they host the Cincinnati Bengals this week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints were without three big names during Thursday's practice: wide receivers Michael Thomas and ...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 6: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 6. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 6: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jaguars list 5 players as questionable for Week 6 vs. Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed five players as questionable for a Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Four of those players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were limited in all three practices this week. The surprise addition was wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. who previously practiced fully before popping up on the report Friday with hamstring troubles.
Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out on final Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints are officially going to be without Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty and Payton Turner in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is that Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk were upgraded to full participants. Olave was listed as questionable, but seems to be on pace to play.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
theScore
Report: William Jackson requests trade from Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been engaged in active discussions to move cornerback William Jackson after the veteran requested a trade, sources told Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a fresh start in a scheme that would better fit...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
