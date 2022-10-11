ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022

The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
MLB
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans

MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA

