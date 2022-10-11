Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Hints At PSG Exit For Liverpool Or Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe has responded to the recent reports linking him with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.
Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United
The Emirates are now said to be interested in buying Manchester United.
theScore
Have Liverpool run out of gas? Identifying the problems Klopp's facing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp's trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
Klopp’s reliance on the undroppables reveals Liverpool’s soft underbelly | Barney Ronay
Manchester City’s financial invincibility raises the bar still higher but last season’s quadruple chasers aren’t quite done just yet
RELATED PEOPLE
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
Xabi Alonso has endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach while they lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Bundesliga
theScore
10 thoughts from Matchday 4 in the Champions League
The Champions League rumbled on this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Matchday 4 in Europe's premier club competition. You could probably name better midfielders than Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Piotr Zielinski. But collectively, they make up one of the best trios in all of Europe.
UEFA・
Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch
Here is all the viewing information you need to know ahead of this weekend's clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.
‘An unbeatable moment to leverage’: 2023 Women’s World Cup must win hearts to change minds
Fifa’s first chief women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman has many goals for the game and it’s players ahead of Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the 2023 World Cup in July
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
Soccer-Real keeping it real ahead of Barcelona clash, says Ancelotti
MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to keep things simple as he prepares his side ahead of their match at home with Barcelona in the "El Clasico" tie on Sunday.
SB Nation
Robertson: “A Game Against City Will Always Be Difficult”
Liverpool romped to a 7-1 victory over Rangers in Glasgow on Wednesday night. The huge win was a welcome relief after a tough run of results in the last two months. The next test, a visit from Manchester City on Sunday, will be much tougher, but Andy Robertson is hoping the Reds can build on the midweek result and put together consistently good performances once again.
theScore
Salah scores fastest UCL hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-1 rout of Rangers
Glasgow, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put one foot in the Champions League last 16. Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott also struck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’
Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
theScore
Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16
Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Klopp: Nobody can compete with Manchester City
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that nobody can compete with Manchester City due to their financial backing. It has, as you might expect, caused quite a stir. The German coach has cranked up the spice levels ahead of Liverpool hosting City at Anfield on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and has cranked up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s red-hot side.
Comments / 0