UEFA

theScore

Have Liverpool run out of gas? Identifying the problems Klopp's facing

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp's trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
theScore

10 thoughts from Matchday 4 in the Champions League

The Champions League rumbled on this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Matchday 4 in Europe's premier club competition. You could probably name better midfielders than Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Piotr Zielinski. But collectively, they make up one of the best trios in all of Europe.
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
SB Nation

Robertson: “A Game Against City Will Always Be Difficult”

Liverpool romped to a 7-1 victory over Rangers in Glasgow on Wednesday night. The huge win was a welcome relief after a tough run of results in the last two months. The next test, a visit from Manchester City on Sunday, will be much tougher, but Andy Robertson is hoping the Reds can build on the midweek result and put together consistently good performances once again.
theScore

Salah scores fastest UCL hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-1 rout of Rangers

Glasgow, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put one foot in the Champions League last 16. Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott also struck...
Sports
The Guardian

Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’

Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
theScore

Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16

Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
NBC Sports

Klopp: Nobody can compete with Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that nobody can compete with Manchester City due to their financial backing. It has, as you might expect, caused quite a stir. The German coach has cranked up the spice levels ahead of Liverpool hosting City at Anfield on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and has cranked up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s red-hot side.
PREMIER LEAGUE

