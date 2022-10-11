SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain. Temperatures will drop significantly as well. Highs Saturday…

