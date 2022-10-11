Read full article on original website
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
‘House of the Dragon’: Does Corlys Velaryon Die in the Books?
Corlys Velaryon receives a grievous injury in 'House of the Dragon,' but will he actually die? Fans can look to George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' for answers.
House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained
The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?. In the...
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
‘House of the Dragon’ director addresses that rape scene
Much like Game of Thrones, House of Dragon is full of ethically questionable and despicable characters. One who seems determined to join the list is Aegon Targaryen. In episode eight ‘The Lord of the Tides,’ it is revealed to Queen Alicent that her son Aegon has raped one of their female maids.
'House of the Dragon' Should've Started With Aegon's Conquest
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.No matter what way you're introduced to George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror and his takeover of Westeros always looms large. He's referenced again and again in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Balerion the Black Dread's skull has rested ominously in King's Landing in both on-screen adaptations. There's also the Iron Throne itself, an enduring legacy of the three Targaryens who changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms forever. Fortunately, Martin's Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire have documented the Conqueror's exploits extensively, but his and his sisters' time in the televised limelight still hasn't arrived.
'House of the Dragon' Fans Confused At Scene That Could Decide Jace's Fate
Viewers were baffled that Jace was not more advanced in High Valyrian, the language the Targaryens use to command their dragons.
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max
Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
An essential guide to all the Targaryen kids on 'House of the Dragon'
HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series has introduced 10 children in House Targaryen and Velaryon who have aged significantly over eight episodes.
'House of the Dragon's' pacing has been a problem. Episode 8 might finally solve it
“The Lord of the Tides,” the eighth episode of “House of the Dragon,” poses a question that few of us cared about before tonight: Who will inherit the Driftwood throne? Had my disinterest been measured in a T-shirt slogan it would have read, “I waited all week for 'House of the Dragon' and all I got was a stupid piece of beach debris.”
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
The best cult classic horror movies
Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
In praise of the Flanaverse, or how Netflix has turned October into an (almost) annual treat for horror fans
Almost every year since Netflix debuted The Haunting Of Hill House in 2018—exactly four years ago on October 12—the streaming service has treated horror fans to new Halloween-timed projects from Mike Flanagan. In rapid succession, the writer, director, and series creator has delivered The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Midnight Club (2022). His take on The Fall Of The House Of Usher is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2023.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Why She-Hulk was a smash: 5 key takeaways following that big finale
[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.
Everything We Know About 'The Haunting In Venice'
Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novels following the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot are the thrill that keeps on thrilling, and Kenneth Branagh can’t seem to get enough. After both directing and starring as Poirot in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and this year’s Death on the Nile (which proved to be a success, despite a particular streak of bad luck), Branagh will return with A Haunting In Venice. Naturally, he’s already lined up a cornucopia of talent to join him, including Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh.
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie
Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
The M3GAN trailer yass-ifies the haunted doll trope
Chucky, pack your bags. Annabelle, take your braids and go. There’s a new doll slayer in town, and between her high-tech programming and perfectly blown-out hair, she’s no haunted plaything to be trifled with. M3GAN, a new horror picture produced by genre veterans James Wan and Jason Blum, introduces an android bestie unlike all the resties with one of the most fun trailers in recent memory.
