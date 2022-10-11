[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.

