It’s Time To Say Goodbye To The Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type is now in its final model year of production. With the company celebrating 75 years of building sports cars in 2023, the coupe’s last hurrah comes in the form of two special editions and a simplified, revised range.

For the final model year, the base model is the F-Type R-Dynamic, with 295 horsepower from a four-cylinder engine driving the rear wheels. Beyond that is the special-edition F-Type 75, which can be had with the same drivetrain, or upgraded to the 443 hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8, in either rear- or all-wheel drive. Those wishing to go further can select the F-Type R 75, with the 5.0-liter V8 tuned to 567 hp, and only available in all-wheel drive.

The 75th anniversary editions will be available in both coupe and convertible body styles. Unique Giola Green metallic paint is an option, though the car can be had in other existing colors in the F-Type range, too. There’s special badging, too, and unique 20″ wheels for each model in the range. Four-cylinder models get a single rear exhaust outlet, but V8 models get quad pipes at the rear. In the case of the top model, Jaguar even etches an “R” into the tips, just because.

Jaguar hasn’t just rested on its laurels with an appearance pack, either. The F-Type 75 and R 75 also feature performance upgrades, including upgraded rear suspension knuckles and larger wheel bearings for better handling and steering feel. The R 75 takes things further with redesigned upper ball joints which provide additional camber and toe stiffness, improving handling at the limit.

If you’ve been eyeing off a new F-Type, you’re now officially running out of time to get one. Plus, with Jaguar going all-electric from 2025 , the company’s glorious roaring supercharged V8s will soon be gone entirely. Customer deliveries are due to start in January 2023, so it probably pays to get your dealer on the phone sooner rather than later.

