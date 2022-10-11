Read full article on original website
Related
The big picture: Inge Morath captures the joy of Spanish dance
A Sevillan dancer’s skirt whirls in this image from the Austrian photographer, who sought moments of lightness after the horrors of war. Inge Morath’s love affair with Spain began as apprentice and assistant to Henri Cartier-Bresson, on assignment to Madrid in 1953. She returned two years later as a photographer with the Magnum agency and, having befriended a Spanish duke, Gonzalo Figueroa, travelled the country with him in a pair of Cadillacs, one for them, and another filled with a library of books from which the duke’s valet would read aloud.
Luxury hotels regularly throw out their used linen – should we wear it instead?
Every nine months or so, five-star hotels throw away their crisp, ultra-high thread count Egyptian cotton bedsheets. Aside from small blemishes or a slight tear here and there, they’re almost pristine. But they’ve also been slept in by probably hundreds of other people by the time they get thrown out. Would you wear them to bed?“I’ve had people come up to me and be like, ‘eugh, I’m not sure about that’,” says Ella Campion, a 26-year-old designer who uses second-hand bed linen from London’s most luxurious hotels and transforms them into pyjamas and nightdresses. The majority of people she’s talked...
Somewhere Boy’s Lewis Gribben: ‘I know what it’s like to be an outsider’
An 18-year-old boy, his skin as pale as milk, squints up at the sky. He’s standing in a garden in Yorkshire suburbia, enjoying the sensation of the dewy grass between his bare toes. He can’t stop smiling. It’s one of the first times he’s ever set foot outside.The boy’s name is Danny, and he’s at the centre of Somewhere Boy, Channel 4’s funny and peculiar new drama about a kid who’s been locked up inside his father’s house for his whole life. Danny’s mother died when he was young. His father, literally out of his mind with grief, has kept his...
Comments / 0