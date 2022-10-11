ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Cathedral City, CA
Government
City
Cathedral City, CA
Local
California Government
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building

This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire...
INDIO, CA
KESQ

Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday

The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
ENVIRONMENT
z1077fm.com

High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Los Angeles

Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front

Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
RIALTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Memorial Wall In Hemet

People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
onscene.tv

3 Alarm Fire Tears Through 3rd Story Of Law Firm Offices | San Bernardino

10.08.2022 | 2:52 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at about 2:52 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 215 N. D St. in San Bernardino. First arriving units located a well-established fire on the 3rd floor of a commercial building. A third alarm was requested. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
COACHELLA, CA

