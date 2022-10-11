Read full article on original website
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
CBS News
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
sbcfire.org
Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building
This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire...
KESQ
Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday
The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
z1077fm.com
High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
knewsradio.com
Memorial Wall In Hemet
People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
onscene.tv
3 Alarm Fire Tears Through 3rd Story Of Law Firm Offices | San Bernardino
10.08.2022 | 2:52 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at about 2:52 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 215 N. D St. in San Bernardino. First arriving units located a well-established fire on the 3rd floor of a commercial building. A third alarm was requested. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
