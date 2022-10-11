ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada

When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
NEVADA STATE
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
ECONOMY
cheddar.com

General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging

In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Talks About Its Future Software-Defined Vehicles

In case you haven't noticed lately, we're all in the middle of a massive transitional phase. Due to a combination of social outcry, upcoming legislation, dwindling resources, and climate change, the automotive industry is making a shift toward electrified vehicles at a rapid rate. What may be taken for granted is the fact that EVs represent more than just lower emissions or the need for an updated infrastructure.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla battery supplier CATL expects up to 200% profit increase

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries and one of Tesla’s key battery suppliers, anticipates its net profits to rise as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter. The expectations come as the electric vehicle battery market benefits from the rise of EVs in the general automotive sector.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says

New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
CARS
Autoweek.com

GM Will Take On Tesla with Ultium Home Energy System

General Motors plans to offer ecosystem of home and business energy management products and services, dubbed Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial. GM will offer systems for home energy storage for bi-directional charging, vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, in addition to solar panels through partner SunPower. The automaker plans to...
ECONOMY
theevreport.com

Mitsubishi Motors Announces Trim-By-Trim Pricing For All-New 2023 Outlander PHEV

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced detailed pricing for its all-new flagship, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), which will be in showrooms starting in November. The Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and the all-new Outlander PHEV combines everything...
BUYING CARS

