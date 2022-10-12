ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhqEN_0iV6PyUU00

The second suspect in the case of Kamren Jones, an 11-year-old boy who was murdered in his sleep, has been found guilty, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The video above is from a previous report.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 11-year-old boy shot to death in case of mistaken identity

Cameron Moore, 24, is the second suspect to be convicted of murder after Kamren was shot and killed in what officials said was a case of mistaken identity.

"Moore's vengeful motives and actions displayed a total disregard for human life, and killed an innocent child sleeping in his bed," Assistant District Attorney Sepi Zimmer said. "We are grateful to the Harris County jury that sat through this difficult evidence and rendered the verdict and sentence that the evidence supports and justice demands."

The incident happened back in 2019 when Sonnie Reyes, the first suspect, opened fire on the Jones family home in Channelview, striking the boy in his bed.

Reyes was sentenced to 40 years in prison back in April after pleading guilty to murder.

"These two men sprayed a home with 20 rounds from an AK-47 and a dozen rounds from a 9 mm handgun and killed a child while he should have been safe in his own bed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "By using these high-powered and high-capacity guns, suspects can kill, wound and maim everyone in their path, including innocent children."

SEE RELATED: Suspect arrested in shooting that killed sleeping 11-year-old

The 11-year-old's father has a message for his son's killer, "Don't be a coward, and that was a straight coward move."

Detectives said they believe the shooters' intended target was a previous tenant.

According to investigators, the family had moved into the home a few months ago, but they say it's the previous renters who showed suspicious behaviors.

Reyes was sentenced to 40 years back in April.

It is unclear what part Moore played in the murder, but he was charged back in April in the incident and was awaiting trial.

Kamren's family told ABC13 Moore was sentenced to life, which they say they are thankful for.

Comments / 1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
