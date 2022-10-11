ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullerton.edu

Celebrating the School of Accountancy

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the celebration of the establishment of the School of Accountancy at Cal State Fullerton’s College of Business and Economics, alumni, students, donors and supporters of the school gathered at the college on Sept. 30 to mark the occasion, a milestone in the history of the business college. Nationwide, there are only 50 schools of accountancy.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
lbccviking.com

Art history professor dies at 56

Wendy Koenig, an influential art history professor and curriculum chair at Long Beach City College, died yesterday at 56. After an eight-month long battle with colon cancer, Koenig left behind her longtime partner, Christine Badowski Koenig, and her colleagues who shared her passion of teaching and education. Koenig was tight...
LONG BEACH, CA
fullerton.edu

Midterm Elections: Make Your Vote Count!

With the midterm elections just around the corner, Cal State Fullerton offers a range of programs to help voters make more informed decisions. Listed below are some of the programs open to the public (in-person and virtual). Go Vote! Voter Education Sessions. Sponsored by Cal State Fullerton’s Office of Alumni...
FULLERTON, CA
fullerton.edu

The Power of Hands-On Data Science

Computer science major James Owens II wanted to learn more about data science and how to use machine learning and data visualization to solve real-world problems. Using data science tools, Owens studied the role of hippocampus, a complex brain structure embedded deep into the temporal lobe that plays a major role in learning and memory. This research is important so data scientists can intrinsically understand the brain, specifically how hippocampus aids in organizing memories.
COMPUTERS
foxla.com

LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
fullerton.edu

How to Accelerate Your Graduation Date

Did you know that you can stay on track to graduate or even accelerate your graduation date by taking a Winter Session class?. Winter Session at Cal State Fullerton allows you to earn credit towards your degree by taking an accelerated course during the winter that is 3 or 5 weeks long. There are 2 different sessions to choose from:
FULLERTON, CA
InsideHook

Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag

The Santa Clarita Chapter of the NAACP has released a statement addressing the Thin Blue Line Flag that has raised some concerns throughout the community. The full statement below. When the school announced that the flag will no longer be allowed on the field during games, some members of the...

