Celebrating the School of Accountancy
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the celebration of the establishment of the School of Accountancy at Cal State Fullerton’s College of Business and Economics, alumni, students, donors and supporters of the school gathered at the college on Sept. 30 to mark the occasion, a milestone in the history of the business college. Nationwide, there are only 50 schools of accountancy.
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
Art history professor dies at 56
Wendy Koenig, an influential art history professor and curriculum chair at Long Beach City College, died yesterday at 56. After an eight-month long battle with colon cancer, Koenig left behind her longtime partner, Christine Badowski Koenig, and her colleagues who shared her passion of teaching and education. Koenig was tight...
Midterm Elections: Make Your Vote Count!
With the midterm elections just around the corner, Cal State Fullerton offers a range of programs to help voters make more informed decisions. Listed below are some of the programs open to the public (in-person and virtual). Go Vote! Voter Education Sessions. Sponsored by Cal State Fullerton’s Office of Alumni...
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
The Power of Hands-On Data Science
Computer science major James Owens II wanted to learn more about data science and how to use machine learning and data visualization to solve real-world problems. Using data science tools, Owens studied the role of hippocampus, a complex brain structure embedded deep into the temporal lobe that plays a major role in learning and memory. This research is important so data scientists can intrinsically understand the brain, specifically how hippocampus aids in organizing memories.
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
How to Accelerate Your Graduation Date
Did you know that you can stay on track to graduate or even accelerate your graduation date by taking a Winter Session class?. Winter Session at Cal State Fullerton allows you to earn credit towards your degree by taking an accelerated course during the winter that is 3 or 5 weeks long. There are 2 different sessions to choose from:
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder's mission to fight addiction, human trafficking
LOS ANGELES - What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words "In-N-Out?" For most people, it's the iconic burgers that have propelled the burger chain into stardom as a California institution. But for owner Lynsi Snyder, there's a cause near and dear to her...
Secret Tapes Expose L.A.’s Racial Fault Lines — and Give Bass an Edge
Bass’ background as a community organizer makes her suited to lead a racial reconciliation, Fernando Guerra, director of LMU’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles told Politico. “She will have the language and the ability to do that,” he said. Source: Politico. Professor Guerra also...
Profanity, graphic drawings tagged onto campaign signs in Huntington Beach
Campaign signs hung up along Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach were defaced with vulgar words, profanity and graphic drawings.
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
California's Housing Policy Fight Is Flipping Traditional Political Alliances
In its opposition to a new state law that eliminates parking requirements for developments located near transit lines, the city of Newport Beach offered this whiny complaint to the Legislature: "We believe cities, not the state, are best suited to determine the parking needs of development projects in their jurisdiction."
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions, retaliation
More than 100 workers walked out of a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday, the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper’s politics account. The move...
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
The Santa Clarita Chapter of the NAACP has released a statement addressing the Thin Blue Line Flag that has raised some concerns throughout the community. The full statement below. When the school announced that the flag will no longer be allowed on the field during games, some members of the...
