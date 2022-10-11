Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
Troopers issue 438 citations during speed, OVI enforcement on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a three-day project to focus on speed, use of seat belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 438 citations, according to a release. The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The patrol says 392...
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County sees steady stream of early voters
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are still a few weeks until Election Day, but early voting has already begun in the state. The Mahoning County Board of Elections saw a steady flow of voters Wednesday morning. “We’re seeing a really good turnout this year. There’s a lot of interest...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner
Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
WLWT 5
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
WYTV.com
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A fire department spokesman said the truck was exiting the Madison Avenue Expressway and failed to stop, crashing into the building.
WYTV.com
Warren prosecutor announces run for judge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Warren City Prosecutor Traci Timko has announced she’ll be running for Municipal Court judge in 2023. Timko plans to seek the seat currently held by Judge Terry Ivanchak who is retiring at the end of next year. He’s unable to run again because of his age.
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
WYTV.com
Anti-abortion group to stop at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Anti-abortion group ‘Created Equal’ will be at YSU on Wednesday. The goal is to educate college students on the reality of abortions. They will be showing videos on YSU’s Jumbotron at DeBartolo Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WYTV.com
Valley veterans event to go on even if funding doesn’t
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Maronite Center was filled with decorated veterans for the event that was hosted by The Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation and the Mahoning County Veterans Commission. Organizers paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They also recognized those who returned home from service....
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
