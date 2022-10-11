Read full article on original website
WIBW
Careless smoking blamed for early-morning mattress fire in west Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Careless smoking was being blamed for an early-morning fire that caused an estimated $1,500 damage to a house on the northwest side of Topeka. Crews were called around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to a two-story home at 321 N.W. Waite. Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander DeWayne Bouton...
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
WIBW
Large tree limb blocks central Topeka street on Wednesday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large tree limb that fell to the ground was blocking a central Topeka street on Wednesday morning. Topeka police and firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to S.W. 18th and Buchanan, where the downed tree limb was reported. The limb was blocking S.W. 18th just...
WIBW
7,000 pounds of trout to descend upon Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 7,000 pounds of trout will descend upon Lake Shawnee as the annual fall trout stocking is set. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that the annual fall trout stocking at lake Shawnee has been set for 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lake Shawnee main boat ramp.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
WIBW
Lanes of SW 5th St. to close in Topeka for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of SW 5th St. will close in Topeka for a pavement project. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sunflower Pavin will close two lanes of SW 5th St. at the Jackson intersection on the east leg. It said construction will head east for about 10 feet to remove and replace a temporary pavement cap.
WIBW
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new IHOP is set to open in South Topeka before the end of the year. A spokesperson for IHOP told 13 NEWS on Monday, Oct. 10, that a new franchise location will open in the southern portion of the Capital City. IHOP media relations said...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Historic Homes Tour offers glimpse into the past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Historical Society is holding its annual Historic Homes Tour this weekend. The tour is the group’s major fundraising event each year. It is being held October 16th from 1 to 6 p.m. and tickets are $75. There are six buildings on the...
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
WIBW
Emporia Shelter remains closed as intake of 80+ animals continues
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 80 animals have been removed from an Emporia home as the shelter remains closed to deal with intake efforts and formal criminal charges are pending for the owner. KVOE reports that totals continue to climb as animals were removed from an Emporia home on...
WIBW
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
WIBW
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have reopened NW Topeka Blvd. in both directions following an early-morning injury accident. Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials were called to the 5200 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On Thursday, GTP hosted a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit organization known as SENT Topeka. SENT, which stands for “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together,” celebrated the union of the two organizations.
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
KVOE
Storage trailer catches fire near west Emporia convenience store
A semi trailer used as storage near a west Emporia convenience store apparently caught fire Wednesday night. Emporia Fire responded to the 3300 block of West 12th on the north side of Casey’s around 10:15 pm. Some charring was noted on both the north and south sides of the trailer, but there was apparently no extension to the north side of the business a few feet away. The extent of damage inside the trailer has not been announced.
WIBW
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
KSNT
Taco Fest coming to Venue 1235 in Lawrence
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Chase Westheffer with Venue 1235 joined us to talk about the Lawrence Taco Fest 2022 happening Saturday October 15th. For more information and tickets you can click here.
