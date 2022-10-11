ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Bids

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Welcome to the San Clemente Times Election Guide

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Coastal Commission Approves Permit for Doheny Desalination Plant

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Clemente, CA
Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

ORANGE, CA
How to Cast Your Vote in the 2022 Elections

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Editor’s Pick: Carnival Colossal & Food Truck Festival

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Grom of the Week: Jacob Brown

DANA POINT, CA
SCHS Football Looks to Again Exercise Home-Field Advantage Against Rival Mission Viejo on Friday

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
In Memory: Brett Northrup

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

