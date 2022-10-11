ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Experts taken aback by Florida surgeon general advising against COVID vaccines for young men

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has positioned himself as the face of ideological defiance to the COVID-19 policies supported by the overwhelming majority of public health experts and scientists. DeSantis sued Joe Biden's administration over the president's vaccine mandates, has been accused of intimidating state officials into destroying COVID-19 data from his state and even scolded high school students for following scientific wisdom and wearing masks.
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines

A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination

A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ron Desantis
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns

A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#Covid 19 Vaccine#Global Health#Linus Covid#General Health#Republican
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Scientists, Doctors Concerned Over New Omicron Subvariant

Stanford scientists say a concerning omicron subvariant is now in the Bay Area. The new subvariant called the BA2.75.2 is being closely monitored because the body’s immune systems may not recognize it. The Clinical Virology Lab at Stanford University detected one case of it and several other cases also...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam dengue update: 236,700 cases, 98 deaths

In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health now reports 236,730 cases of dengue fever, including 98 deaths. This is an increase of about 12,000 cases and six deaths in the past week. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
HEALTH SERVICES
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Broken Down by Vaccination Status

A recent study broke down hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 in adults between January 2021 and April of this year, based upon vaccination status. We’re starting to see the early signs of a winter surge; cases are rising in the United States and abroad. This winter will be a test. Our first winter in which people have collectively decided “the pandemic is over.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy