KOCO
Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
Tulsa Union-Mustang showdown highlights this week's top 10 Oklahoma games, many being played Thursday
By Christian Potts | Photo by Michael Kinney The annual Fall Break week for most Oklahoma schools has arrived, meaning a large number of teams move their games from Friday to Thursday. The shorter preparation week brings some competitive matchups for this week's SBLive Oklahoma Top 10 ...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
news9.com
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
Photos: Adorable dogs in search of loving homes in OKC
Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
‘Nearly an irreplaceable commodity,’ 100 hay bales set on fire, arson suspected
An arson investigation is underway in Garfield County after more than 100 hay bales were set up in flames.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
Sooners Unveil Alternate Uniform Ahead Of Kansas Matchup
The University of Oklahoma football team revealed some new threads for their match-up against the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. The Sooners are coming off of three straight losses, two of them by more than 30 points. Kansas on the other hand has had their most successful season since 2009, accumulating...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms
The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Man Rescued From Atop Enid Grain Elevator
Enid Police were able to rescue a man after he refused to leave a 150-foot grain elevator. Officers responded to the scene after they received calls about a man acting erratically at the silo. The whole ordeal lasted almost seven hours, and a crowd gathered outside to watch the event.
OHP: 16-year-old killed in Washita County crash
A community is mourning the loss of a teenager following an accident in Washita County.
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
Oklahoma Daily
Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast
Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
