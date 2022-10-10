ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

KOCO

Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
news9.com

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms

The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Rescued From Atop Enid Grain Elevator

Enid Police were able to rescue a man after he refused to leave a 150-foot grain elevator. Officers responded to the scene after they received calls about a man acting erratically at the silo. The whole ordeal lasted almost seven hours, and a crowd gathered outside to watch the event.
ENID, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast

Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK

