Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Trial for the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell pushed back

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Scott County judge has granted Henry Dinkins defense attorneys' request to push back his trial for the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Dinkins' lawyers, Chad and Jennifer Frese, have been on the case since April of this year and have argued they need more time to go over all the evidence, witness interviews, and to get expert witnesses on several issues.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roy Browning Jr. enters Alford plea in his wife's 2019 death

A plea deal is made for Roy Browning Jr. who is accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. Browning was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in Johnson County Courthouse. The punishment for first-degree murder is life in prison without the chance of parole but the punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be served before he is eligible for parole.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Scam artist targets local Cedar Rapids churches

A well-known scam artist is back at it again says Cedar Rapids police investigators. This time, his target is local churches and charitable organizations. Police ask anyone who has seen this man to call them immediately. The suspect is approaching local churches asking for help to be reunited with his...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Brent Lee Robinson, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County, failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Robinson is a 21-year-old white male, height 6'3", and weighs 201 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 11, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Trial date set for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother

SHELLSBURG, Iowa — The trial for Samantha Bevans, the woman accused of killing her stepmother, has been set for January 23rd, 2023. Bevans is accused of killing Jodie Bevans near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say Bevans smothered her stepmother with a pillow while Tacoa Talley choked her. Talley is...
SHELLSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Experimental plane crash lands in a Cedar County corn field

TIPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — At 11:26am on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Cedar County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a small plane crash north of Stanwood, Iowa. Upon arrival, first responders found that a small, single engine experimental plane had crashed into a corn field shortly after takeoff. The pilot was airlifted to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Excluded worker candidate forum to be held in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Excluded Worker Candidate Forum scheduled for Sunday, October 23, at 3:30pm at the Iowa City Public Library will include candidates from both parties running for Johnson County Supervisor, Senate District 45, and House District 89. The excluded worker candidate forum is sponsored by Escucha...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

6th street SW and 15th avenue SW lane reductions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Effective immediately, the 6th Street SW northbound left turn lane at 15th Avenue is closed for sewer manhole repairs; left turns are not permitted at this intersection. Additionally, 15th Avenue SW is reduced to one lane at 6th Street. Work is expected to take two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City toy redistribution project relaunches as new partnership

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Toy Redistribution Project is re-launching. The Project's goal is to reimagine holiday shopping, providing affordable (free!) toy gifts while reducing consumerism and waste. The Lena Project launched Iowa City Toy Redistribution in the Fall of 2020 in response to the struggles of increased layoffs and unemployment rates with little government aid during a pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Center Point Road to reopen in Hiawatha on Friday

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday evening, October 14, North Center Point Road will be fully open to traffic. This includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. In addition, Tower Terrace Road will open from the new North Center Point...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Med Quarter to hold dedication ceremony for "Choose Kindness" mural

The MedQuarter Regional Medical District will be holding a dedication ceremony for the “Choose Kindness” mural that was recently completed at 835 A Avenue NE. The public is invited to join the artist, Ali Hval, Medical SSMID Commission members, and other MedQuarter stakeholders on October 13th at 4pm to dedicate the mural.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Springville Motorcycle Accident leaves one injured

Springville — Monday afternoon, the Linn County Sheriff's Deputies (LCSD) responded to a single motorcycle accident involving injury at 1st Avenue and JR Barnes Parkway in Springville. LCSD arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m., followed by:. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57. Springville Fire Department. Anamosa Ambulance Service. Emergency...
SPRINGVILLE, IA

