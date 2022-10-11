A plea deal is made for Roy Browning Jr. who is accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. Browning was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in Johnson County Courthouse. The punishment for first-degree murder is life in prison without the chance of parole but the punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be served before he is eligible for parole.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO