Kanye West Makes Anti-Semitic Claims & Slams Planned Parenthood in Unaired Footage From Tucker Carlson Interview

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
 2 days ago

Kanye West sat down for a bombshell two-part interview with Tucker Carlson last week, and on Tuesday (Oct. 11), even more footage from the controversial sit-down came to light.

In one clip that Fox News left on the cutting-room floor, shared by Vice , the rapper reveals that he was vaccinated when questioned by Carlson about the COVID-19 pandemic and associated healthcare response. Later in the interview, Ye goes on a tangent about Planned Parenthood, calling founder Margaret Sanger “a known eugenics” (Planned Parenthood has roundly denounced West’s claim that Sanger was a eugenicist) who created the organization “with the KKK to control the Jew population.”

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” he went on. “This is who our people are: the blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.” (Ye seems to be mixing up his Old Testament stories, given that it’s the 12 tribes of Israel, with Judah being one of the ancient prophet Jacob’s 12 sons.)

Ye’s fixation on Judaism didn’t stop there, though. The rapper also stated, “Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something. I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that sh–,” before pausing to add, “I probably want to edit that out.”

The Yeezy designer also brought Hanukkah into the discussion when discussing his four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “I was biting my tongue on my political opinion because I thought it would be better for my children. And now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” he told Carlson, going on to vaguely add, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.” (He’s possibly making reference here to anti-Semitic conspiracies that Jewish businessmen puppeteer the global financial system.)

Elsewhere in the unaired footage, Kanye bizarrely made claims that LVMH — the parent company of Louis Vuitton — “killed” late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, that “professional actors” and “fake children” were put in his house to manipulate and “sexualize [his] kids,” and that the Kardashians “kidnapped” his daughter Chicago on her birthday. ( Khloé Kardashian has already hit back at the latter accusation, saying that Kanye was actually the one who requested dual birthday parties for the now-4-year-old.)

Watch unaired footage from Kanye’s Fox News interview on Vice .

Billboard

