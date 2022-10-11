Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class A soccer: Billings Central girls advance to semis with 5-0 victory over Stevensville
BILLINGS — Billings Central’s girls soccer tea mrolled into the Class A semifinals with a 5-0 first-round playoff shutout of Stevensville on Friday at Amend Park. Stevi goalkeeper Lily Uskoski stood strong in the first 10 minutes to keep her team in the match, but the Rams Abby Derbyshire scored the first of her two goals in the 11th minute and Central never looked back.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: No. 2 Lewistown bests No. 3 Billings Central in marquee matchup
LEWISTOWN — Gage Norslien threw two touchdown passes and No. 2-ranked Lewistown powered past No. 3 Billings Central 17-7 in a marquee Class A matchup Friday night. The teams traded first-quarter turnovers, as Central fumbled deep in its own territory and Lewistown threw an interception in the end zone. It was a 0-0 stalemate after one quarter.
406mtsports.com
Three-star California running back Major Givens decommits from Montana State
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment. Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
montanasports.com
6-Man roundup: No. 7 Bridger bounces back with rout of South rival Absarokee
ABSAROKEE — Gage Goltz and had two first-quarter touchdown runs and Zach Althoff added another as No. 7 Bridger, a week after falling to Custer-Hysham-Melstone, bounced back with a 58-6 rout of Absarokee. Goltz scored from 18 and 15 yards to give the Scouts an early 16-0 lead. Althoff...
406mtsports.com
Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field
BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time. Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Dissecting QB George Tribble's journey to Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — George Tribble has had quite the journey here to Billings. The Rocky Mountain College quarterback played high school ball in Las Vegas followed by a year at NAIA Ottawa University in Arizona. Dissatisfied with his situation, Tribble took the Junior College route through Feather River Community College in Northern California.
montanasports.com
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott ready to return Saturday against Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — After spending two weeks on the sideline dealing with a concussion, Montana State’s Tommy Mellott will return to action this Saturday against Northern Colorado. However, during his absence, it’s no secret Sean Chambers took control of this Bobcat offense, which warrants the question: what will this two-quarterback system look like going forward?
montanasports.com
Belgrade wins close one against Skyview 24-22 for first win of the season
BELGRADE — Fortunately, for both Belgrade and Billings Skyview, one of the two winless programs came out of week eight with a win. In Belgrade's final home game of the season they ended up with the win thanks to senior Tre Randle's three scores enough to stave off a fourth quarter comeback from the Falcons.
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Penny Ronning, Democrat
Democratic candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and former Billings City Councilmember Penny Ronning landed some criticism on her opponents during a debate Oct. 1 in Great Falls.
KULR8
Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces passing of one of their wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny. According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program. They were transferred to YWS in 2019...
yourbigsky.com
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022
Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
yourbigsky.com
Fire restrictions lifted in 4 Montana counties
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday that stage-one fire restrictions for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Treasure, and Musselshell counties have been lifted. According to the news release, Musselshell County lifted fire restrictions on October 8 at midnight. Campfires are now allowed on all FWP sites, including state parks, wildlife management...
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
