Purdue student one of three arrested on operating while intoxicated charges
West Lafayette Police arrested three people Thursday and Friday on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Maximilian Salazar, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday night. He was pulled over near the corner of East Columbia Street and North Salisbury Street about 9:15...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue stabbing suspect officially charged with murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in the stabbing death of a Purdue student was charged on Thursday. According to court documents, there is only one charge and that is for murder. A Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge had previously granted an extension request from prosecutors to formally file...
No bond for student accused of killing roommate in Purdue University dorm
The man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate earlier this month at their dorm on Purdue University's campus has been formally charged with murder.
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette. Daniel...
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving. A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving.
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
Tippecanoe County man arrested after standoff
TIPPECANOE COUNTY – Just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post reported to Pretty Prairie Road, in Battle Ground, IN, to follow up on an investigation that stemmed from a domestic disturbance earlier in the morning. When troopers arrived at the residence, they...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
Logansport Man Commits Suicide after Kidnapping Coworker
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A man committed suicide after kidnapping a woman and taking her to the woods. Saturday morning, 49-year-old Logansport man Timothy Allen used a gun to kidnap his coworker. He restrained the 31-year-old woman, who was a work acquaintance of his, and took her from their job to the woods by the Wabash River.
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. Benjamine G. Ingram, age 30, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. Ingram is accused of selling 23-year-old Jacob Lampe the drugs that later killed him.
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
