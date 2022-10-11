ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLFI.com

Purdue stabbing suspect officially charged with murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in the stabbing death of a Purdue student was charged on Thursday. According to court documents, there is only one charge and that is for murder. A Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge had previously granted an extension request from prosecutors to formally file...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
#Jogging#Violent Crime
WLFI.com

Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette. Daniel...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving

A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving. A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving.
BROOKSTON, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Tippecanoe County man arrested after standoff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY – Just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post reported to Pretty Prairie Road, in Battle Ground, IN, to follow up on an investigation that stemmed from a domestic disturbance earlier in the morning. When troopers arrived at the residence, they...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WIBC.com

Logansport Man Commits Suicide after Kidnapping Coworker

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A man committed suicide after kidnapping a woman and taking her to the woods. Saturday morning, 49-year-old Logansport man Timothy Allen used a gun to kidnap his coworker. He restrained the 31-year-old woman, who was a work acquaintance of his, and took her from their job to the woods by the Wabash River.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Fox 59

Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN

