TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case

MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story:

Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured.

February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing.

March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz,

November 2018: After assaulting a Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant in custody, Cruz was charged with new offenses months after the incident.

February 14, 2019: The one-year rememberance of those killed in the Parkland school shooitng.

2019-2020: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cruz trial was postponed over evidence disagreements, and potential witness testimony. Cruz's lawyers claimed that he would accept a guilty verdict in return for a life sentence, but the prosecution has insisted that they intend to pursue the death penalty instead.

October 15, 2021: Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in the BSO jail guard attack.

October 20, 2021: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all Parkland school shooting charges.

April 2022: Nikolas Cruz's sentencing date trial was set to begin on April 4th.

April 2022: Judge presiding over the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz ruled that the jury can tour the building where he murdered 17 people in February 2018.

July 6, 2022: The sentencing trail for Nikolas Cruz begins.

August 4, 2022: Jury tour school building where the mass shooting took place.

October 2022: Attorneys argue over whether Cruz gets the life sentence or death pentalty. The closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday with deliberations expected to begin Wednesday.

October 13, 2022 : Broward County jury recommends life sentence for Cruz, triggering outrage and disbelief among relatives of