ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utOhU_0iV6OMiF00

MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story:

Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured.

February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing.

March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz,

November 2018: After assaulting a Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant in custody, Cruz was charged with new offenses months after the incident.

February 14, 2019: The one-year rememberance of those killed in the Parkland school shooitng.

2019-2020: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cruz trial was postponed over evidence disagreements, and potential witness testimony. Cruz's lawyers claimed that he would accept a guilty verdict in return for a life sentence, but the prosecution has insisted that they intend to pursue the death penalty instead.

October 15, 2021: Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in the BSO jail guard attack.

October 20, 2021: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all Parkland school shooting charges.

April 2022: Nikolas Cruz's sentencing date trial was set to begin on April 4th.

April 2022: Judge presiding over the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz ruled that the jury can tour the building where he murdered 17 people in February 2018.

July 6, 2022: The sentencing trail for Nikolas Cruz begins.

August 4, 2022: Jury tour school building where the mass shooting took place.

October 2022: Attorneys argue over whether Cruz gets the life sentence or death pentalty. The closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday with deliberations expected to begin Wednesday.

October 13, 2022 : Broward County jury recommends life sentence for Cruz, triggering outrage and disbelief among relatives of

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida's death penalty law?

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning

MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.  Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Prosecution seeks interview of juror over alleged threat from fellow juror

FORT LAUERDALE -- Prosecutors have filed a motion with the Broward County court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz. The three-page filing does not identify the juror in question. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. to address the motion.  "Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,"...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis 'disappointed' in Cruz life sentence

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was "very disappointed" after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "That is a case where you're massacring those students with premeditation and utter disregard for basic humanity ... you deserve the death penalty," DeSantis said Thursday during an appearance in Cape Coral. The mass...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Cruz judge OKs request to allow Broward deputies to probe juror's threat complaint

FORT LAUDERDALE - The judge overseeing the Nikolas Cruz case ruled Friday that prosecutors can release the name of a juror who said they felt threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations this week to decide his sentencing.Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the decision during a brief hearing after prosecutors filed documents to compel an interview with the juror.There are three jurors whose conduct have been questioned or have raised questions about the private deliberations that occurred when jurors decided to spare Cruz's life and send him to prison without the possibility of parole. The juror whom prosecutors want to interview...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Parkland#Broward Sheriff S Office#Bso
Click10.com

Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Families of Parkland school shooting victims angered that killer's life spared

FORT LAUDERDALE - Families of the Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz's victims bowed or shook their heads as the verdict forms for each of the 17 people he killed were read in court Thursday morning. The jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The jury found the aggravating factors presented by state prosecutors did not outweigh the mitigating circumstances -- aspects of Cruz's life and upbringing his defense attorneys said warranted only a life sentence. None of the jurors...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury adjourns for day, asks to see murder weapon

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jurors in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked to the see the assault-style rifle used during the Valentine's Day massacre that left 19 students and faculty members dead.Judge Elizabeth Scherer adjourned for the day after the request was received, but said the panel should be able to view the firearm when they resume their deliberations Thursday morning.The panel is expected to resume its deliberations at 9 a.m., following a meeting by the lawyers and the judge at 8:30 a.m.The court recessed Wednesday evening following another request made by jurors earlier in the...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Parkland school shooter trial jury asks to see rifle used in attack

FORT LAUDERDALE - The jury in the penalty trial of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz will resume deliberations on Thursday. On Wednesday, they had questions as they considered whether to recommend life in prison without the possibility of parole or a death sentence. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018. The trial has only been to determine his sentence. They deliberated for about six hours Wednesday, including asking to have read back to them the prosecution's cross-examination of a...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Local leaders respond to Parkland jury recommendation of life in prison

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright:"Our district understands that the jury's recommendation in the sentencing phase of the trial will impact our students, staff, families and the entire community. Our thoughts and support are with the families of the victims of the tragedy. We have mental health professionals at each school in the district. Additional personnel are being deployed to schools throughout our District and stand ready to assist those in need."Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor:"The dreadful, horrific crimes perpetrated by this school mass shooter in Parkland on Valentine's Day of 2018 have changed our community...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show

Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy