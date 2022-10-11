Read full article on original website
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th
If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
Damnit, Janet San Angelo Loves Rocky
The Rocky Horror Picture first premiered 47 years ago. Believe it or not, it has been in theaters ever since. Recently, the movie broke the record for the longest-running theatrical release in motion picture history. Perhaps the reason for the longevity is not just the crazy antics that go along...
How You Can Sip and Taste San Angelo’s Best
I have always wanted to understand the art of wine. I should be an expert. After all, I lived in Sonoma County, California for three years. Despite that, I still don't really understand wine; I can't tell a muscato from a chardonnay. Every time I buy a wine with the...
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
Ghosts Are Stirring at Fort Concho “After Dark”
I spent a Halloween night at Fort Concho back in 2006. I slept in the empty officers quarters with several co-workers. We bedded down in Officer's Quarters 1 in the upstairs bedroom. It was a fun night and very spooky. Unfortunately, the ghost of Edith Grierson never showed up. Edith...
When Do Fall Colors Arrive in West Texas?
I'm new in San Angelo. I know there aren't as many trees here as there are in other parts of the country. I admit this is the time of the year when I feel most homesick for my home state of West Virginia. The Fall foliage in the hills there can be quite spectacular.
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow
The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
Chipotle is not the Only New Restaurant Opening in San Angelo
We all got caught up in the excitement. It seems affirming somehow when another national restaurant chain opens in San Angelo. It almost feels like a big piece of the outside world says "hello, San Angelo. We See You". This was compounded by the fact that Chipotle announced another San...
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas
We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
Proof That San Angelo is the Most Artistic City In West Texas
San Angelo is not as big as Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland or even Abilene. What San Angelo lacks in size, it more than makes up for with art. If you need any proof at all, check out Paintbrush Alley. When you see a community capable of transforming ordinary and in some cases somewhat dilapidated buildings and transform them into colorful renderings of artistic beauty, then you know you've found someplace special.
Are You Ready For Adult Happy Meals? What Should Be in Them?
McDonald's in San Angelo is big news. Earlier in the year, when it was announced that McDonald's was opening a new location in San Angelo it was a big headline. As anyone can tell you, the drive thru lines at McDonald's here are often longer than the line at Chic-Fil-A. There aren't many places where that is true.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Here’s How You Can Get Free Crocs for Croctober
I had no idea that Croc trivia was such a big thing on the internet. For example, do you know how many holes there are in each pair of Crocs? Officially, there are 13. Why are there holes in crocs? They serve as ventilation and to let out excess moisture to keep the shoes fresh.
Silver Spur Brings You A Huge Gun & Blade Show
Silver Spur Trade Shows presents another big “Gun & Blade Show” Sat & Sun, Sept 24th & 25th in the San Angelo Coliseum. You'll find over 230 tables full of new, used, and collectable firearms and knives. Shop for many other items and accessaries as well including: ammo, holsters, clips, western art & collectibles, grips, gun parts, reloading equipment, military, coins, safety courses/instructors, survival gear, jewelry, shooting accessories, artifacts & so much more!
