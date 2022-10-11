Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
futurumresearch.com
Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
salestechstar.com
Presidio Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Innovation and Adoption
Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider has signed a new partnership agreement with Microsoft to co-invest to help customers advance their digital transformation and hybrid cloud innovation. The agreement drives joint collaboration to accelerate innovation and training across all Microsoft cloud technologies and platforms to serve customers...
myscience.org
Discovery of exciton pairs could enable next-gen technology
Electrical engineers from The Australian National University (ANU) have demonstrated how to create exciton pairs in a new type of semiconductor structure, paving the way for next generation technologies required for high speed computing, information processing and data communication. The research could lay the foundations for a new generation of...
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
metro-magazine.com
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
bioengineer.org
‘Smart plastic’ material is step forward toward soft, flexible robotics and electronics
Inspired by living things from trees to shellfish, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin set out to create a plastic much like many life forms that are hard and rigid in some places and soft and stretchy in others. Their success — a first, using only light and a catalyst to change properties such as hardness and elasticity in molecules of the same type — has brought about a new material that is 10 times as tough as natural rubber and could lead to more flexible electronics and robotics.
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
thefastmode.com
Inseego and CyberReef Team Up to Deliver 5G Security for Enterprise WAN
Inseego, a leading 5G edge cloud solution provider today announced a partnership with CyberReef, the company behind the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions. The partnership will see a new offering that enables the deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.
aiexpress.io
Asperitas and Cast Software partner to accelerate cloud migrations
In principle, migrating apps to the cloud needs to be so simple as putting in current apps on digital machines (VMs) working in an Amazon knowledge middle. It is a little more difficult in follow, owing to the configuration settings used to arrange these purposes. There may be important variations in how apps are configured on non-public enterprise servers in contrast with VMs within the cloud.
bioengineer.org
The European Patent Office funds a project for personalization of the teaching of intellectual property
This student support system will include the early detection of those at risk of failing to pass the course, automatic feedback, innovative learning resources and the automatic resolution of queries using chatbots. This student support system will include the early detection of those at risk of failing to pass the...
bioengineer.org
Researchers develop automatic drawing machine for making paper-based metamaterials
WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed an automatic drawing machine that uses pens and pencils to draw metamaterials onto paper. They demonstrated the new approach by using it to make three metamaterials that can be used to manipulate the microwave region of the electromagnetic spectrum. WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed...
industrytoday.com
Global IoT Project of The Year Award, Winners
International jury honors the most creative and effective IoT and telematics solutions of the year. Wialon, the world’s leading telematics and IoT platform, which connects over 3.4 million vehicles and assets worldwide, announced the winners of its third IoT project of the year contest on October 9th2022 in Dubai before GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest tech shows.
Control Engineering
How digital twins speed up the manufacturing process
Computer-aided design (CAD) has completely transformed the manufacturing process. In fact, CAD and computer numerical control (CNC) are two technologies responsible for a revolution in most of the manufactured goods we have seen in recent years. The good news is CAD continues to evolve, meaning many innovations are in the pipeline to help make the process easier.
bioengineer.org
ACM TechBrief highlights risk-limiting audits as efficient means of confirming the accuracy of election results
New York, NY, October 13, 2022 – The Association for Computing Machinery’s global Technology Policy Council (TPC) has released “Election Security: Risk-Limiting Audits.” It is the latest in a series of ACM TechBriefs—short technical bulletins that present scientifically grounded perspectives on the impact of specific technological developments in computing.
Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
bioengineer.org
The scientist finding internet freedom in games
AMHERST, Mass. – Amir Houmansadr, professor of information and computer sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was recently awarded a $1,000,000 Young Faculty Award (YFA) by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for his work on the problem of internet freedom. AMHERST, Mass. – Amir Houmansadr, professor...
thenewscrypto.com
Samsung Announces Use of Blockchain To Upgrade Security Protocols
This isn’t limited to only smartphones, but also smart TVs and even air conditioners. This new security update is meant to prevent credential-stuffing attacks. Samsung, a global leader in consumer electronics, has said it would use blockchain technology to improve the safety measures already in place for its products. The company’s new blockchain-based security solution for “cross-device experiences” is called Knox Matrix.
bioengineer.org
Illinois Tech sustainable building design programs awarded DOE’s first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) awarded its first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation (ZEDD) to two Illinois Institute of Technology programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design and build the most sustainable buildings possible. The U.S....
