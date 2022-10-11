ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for chronic pain?

Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
HEALTH
HuffPost

What To Do If You Forgot To Bring Your Prescription Medication On A Trip

Prescription medications are an essential item on your packing list when you’re traveling. However, bringing them can require a little preparation. Before you head out, contact your physician to make sure you have your meds available for the duration of your trip. You can travel with most medications ― just remember to leave them in the prescription bottle or have the prescription note.
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome

Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

What Is Capgras Syndrome?

Capgras syndrome is a rare condition where someone believes that a loved one is not who they say they are. They believe this person is an imposter or a double. People with Capgras syndrome usually believe the supposed imposter has bad intentions. This can lead to aggression or violence, sometimes putting other people at risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Healthline

What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium

Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Psychiatric Medication#What You Need#Need To Know#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy