The Estate in Tierra Verde, a private enclave on an acre of beautifully conserved landscaping with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico boasting abundance of luxury, the exquisiteness of the finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 1523 Oceanview Dr, Tierra Verde, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Liz Heinkel (Phone: 727-239-5623) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Tierra Verde.

TIERRA VERDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO