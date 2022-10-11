ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone

Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed $12.5 Million, Villa La Vullo is A Stunning Estate in Tierra Verde, One of The Most Exclusive Communities in Tampa Bay

The Estate in Tierra Verde, a private enclave on an acre of beautifully conserved landscaping with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico boasting abundance of luxury, the exquisiteness of the finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 1523 Oceanview Dr, Tierra Verde, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Liz Heinkel (Phone: 727-239-5623) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Tierra Verde.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building

A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
