Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone
Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European
LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed $12.5 Million, Villa La Vullo is A Stunning Estate in Tierra Verde, One of The Most Exclusive Communities in Tampa Bay
The Estate in Tierra Verde, a private enclave on an acre of beautifully conserved landscaping with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico boasting abundance of luxury, the exquisiteness of the finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 1523 Oceanview Dr, Tierra Verde, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Liz Heinkel (Phone: 727-239-5623) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Tierra Verde.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
Karl strengthens, expected to remain tropical storm on approach to Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl strengthened slightly as it continues its approach toward the coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
PostcardMania CEO Joy Mendusa found herself in a storm of controversy after she encouraged employees to come to work even as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Florida coast.
Bay News 9
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Tracking the Tropics: Will Atlantic stay quiet after Karl?
After a busy few weeks, tropical activity appears to be slowing down for now.
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.
Those impacted by Ian are reporting scams from certain contractors, BBB says
TAMPA, Fla — For those impacted by Hurricane Ian, the focus is shifting to rebuilding. For many, there is a sense of urgency in getting work started. Often, the longer you wait, the worse the damage can be. That urgency is what scammers are honing in on. "Our office...
10NEWS
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
Higher prices, smaller homes: Housing market shifts as mortgage rates rise
New real estate analysis points to higher mortgages as a cause for homebuyers looking at smaller houses.
After 30 years of ongoing protests, Indigenous activists launch new campaign to remove Tampa's Columbus statue
On Saturday, Indigenous groups will protest the Columbus statue and strategize a campaign to take it down.
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
Census numbers show more than half of Venezuelan immigrants in the US live in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — More than 21,000 Venezuelans call Tampa Bay home, with the majority being in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Florida as a whole is a top destination for Venezuelan immigrants. Musician Edepson Gonzalez, who moved to Tampa just a few months ago, says politics in Venezuela pushed people...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order, Ballot Access For Voters In Hurricane Ian Impacted Areas
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and
