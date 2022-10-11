Garfield County commissioners hear from, lend further support to D.C. public-lands lobbyist

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters:
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky needs to replaced. My parents were “I like Ike” true conservative Republicans. Their ashes would be turning over in the Colorado River if they could see what’s happened to the GOP today. Jankovsky represents what the Republican Party has devolved into: A MAGA politician who shows total fealty to neo-fascists like Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert. He doesn’t represent Garfield County.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
RFTA set to purchase Rodeway Inn motel in West Glenwood for worker housing project
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Board on Thursday formally approved the purchase of the Rodeway Inn property in West Glenwood for $4.88 million for conversion into employee housing units. Closing on the deal is expected by mid-November, according to documents before the RFTA board at its regular meeting in Carbondale.
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
KJCT8
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
cpr.org
Colorado ski towns saw revenues increase surprisingly during the pandemic, but many worry over the lagging economy
Crested Butte is a little bit out of the way compared to other big ski areas in Colorado like Vail or Breckenridge that are right off I-70. That’s part of its charm. But despite its relatively remote location, people have been coming in droves for the past couple years. City officials say they’ve seen record visitation.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sorting out the final destination of Glenwood Springs’ recyclables
Glenwood Springs is working to move to single-haul trash collection in 2023 to help divert recycled goods out of the landfill and into the local recycling system. Glenwood Springs City Council has not voted on single-haul trash, nor have they decided on the company they will go with. If they chose to go with single-stream recycling, it might change the recycling company used which would change contamination rates, what is accepted and also where the waste will be sent.
KJCT8
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Dawn Evridge appointed new Garfield Re-2 School Board member
After interviewing five candidates at Riverside Middle School in New Castle on Wednesday, the Garfield Re-2 School Board voted unanimously to appoint a new member to the board. The school board had a vacancy to fill after former board president Meriya Stickler announced in August she’d be stepping down due...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Krabloonik owners on thin ice with Snowmass Village
The leash on Krabloonik Dog Sledding is getting tighter. The town of Snowmass Village last week notified the operation’s owners they’ll need to leave by the end of the month because they’re not meeting the conditions of the best practices plan that is part of their lease agreement. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Delays slated for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
Expect delays on Interstate 70 in the evening today. Traffic delays on I-70, east of Glenwood Springs are expected into the evening while crews work to remove the remains of a commercial vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states. The crash was by...
I-70 reopens after semi fire
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act
Editor’s note: the Post Independent, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual American with Disabilities Act (ADA) celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability-pride month.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Three fall fests to choose from in Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
October (or Oktober) is not just a time for spooks and scares, it’s also a great time to enjoy fall colors, the local harvest, pretzels and beer. There are two big October/Oktober celebrations in Glenwood Springs this weekend, and a harvest happy Farm Fest in Carbondale. In Glenwood Springs,...
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
