ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OTA faces Open Meeting Act violation, taking it to OK Supreme Court

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZimTL_0iV6Lppl00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR )- A face to face fight between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority who claims a new turnpike is necessary and hundreds of angry property owners continues.

In February, OTA revealed the Access Oklahoma Program .

It’s a $5 billion, 15-year-long plan reinvesting into much of the current turnpike systems and building new turnpikes to help with congestion on Interstate 35.

The attorney representing 244 Norman area homeowners who would be impacted by this project, Stanley Ward, said they first filed a lawsuit against OTA in May.

The lawsuit challenges OTA’s alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.

This action contests OTA’s agenda for its meetings on January 25 and February 22.

“Fair warning!” Tough new penalties for OKC street takeovers

“In publishing agendas in advance of the meetings wholly failed to alert the public as to either of the two Kickapoo Turnpike ‘extensions,’ the OTA ‘willfully violated public policy of facilitating an informed citizenry regarding the Kickapoo Turnpike extension,'” a Supreme Court document reads.

News 4 looked through both meetings and can confirm in item 844 from the Jan. meeting, the topic of how to finance turnpikes was described as “certain turnpike projects.”

It wasn’t specified what those “certain turnpike projects” were.

Ward added in the February 22 meeting, there are no specific routes listed for turnpikes.

The public wasn’t given adequate time for a project of this size, according to Ward.

Without an agenda topic specifying what will be discussed, there would be no open public comment.

OTA filed a motion to dismiss this claim September 22, but was denied by Cleveland County Honorable Judge Timothy Nelson.

Ward opposes OTA’s attempt to dismiss the claims because he believes the case should go through the process of the district court.

In court filings, Judge Olsen said the motion was denied because “there is potential harm to the Plaintiffs and the public interest by delaying discovery in this case.”

Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k

“There are just so much uncertainty. You take someone like my wife and myself, do you repaint your house? You plant a tree? Do you make any improvements? So if they’re going to take your property, you’re just basically put in a holding pattern,” explained Ward.

The OTA is now looking to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to see if district court is the right place for these types of claims.

Judge Olsen stated “the relevant statutes do not support OTA’s argument that the Supreme Court has exclusive original jurisdiction to hear private actions against the OTA for Open Meeting violations.”

An Oklahoma Supreme Court document filed on Monday reveals, “Original jurisdiction is assumed for the purpose of considering Application of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request for approval of Oklahoma Turnpike System Second Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Our assumption of jurisdiction does not extend to the matters now pending before the District Court, nor does our assumption of jurisdiction serve to stay the issues now pending before he District Court.”

OTA and Ward stepped before an Oklahoma Supreme Court Judge Referee to share their sides Tuesday morning.

OTA’s attorney told the judge referee Tuesday that OTA cannot be forced to litigate in district court.

Person of interest sought in Yukon shooting

News 4 requested an interview with a representative from either OTA or the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, but a statement was provided instead.

“We appreciate the Oklahoma Supreme Court hearing the OTA’s writ filed in the open meetings act case. We believe a ruling on the writ from the Oklahoma Supreme Court will provide clarity as to jurisdiction of the District Court moving forward,” said the OTA.

OTA’s attorney also stated to the judge referee the plantiffs were given a fair warning about this project.

The judge referee said he’ll submit his recommendation in this case for a final decision, but a timeline of when that all would happen could not be provided.

For now, the trial is set to begin December 12 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#U S Supreme Court#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Trial Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Kickapoo Turnpike
Daily Mail

Outrage as Oklahoma Governor fundraises in SECRET to build new $6.5m official mansion, after moaning mold in historic governor's residence was making his children sick, despite recent $2m renovation

Oklahoma's Governor has fundraised in secret to build a new $6.5million official mansion after complaining the original historic residence was making his children sick. John Kevin Stitt has been quietly plotting to build a new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex after moving out of the original mansion - which has housed every first family in the last 90 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy