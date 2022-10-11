ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car

The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models

Hyundai confirms that six of its late-model vehicles are subject to a recall and sales stop, due to problems with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. All N-model cars plus the Santa Cruz compact pickup truck from 2022 (pictured above) as well as 2021-2022 Sonata and Santa Fe models have been recalled, totaling 61,861 units.
CARS
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover

There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
CARS
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Bets on Software as Way to Catch Tesla

Hyundai plans to emphasize software development over the next several years, bringing connected services and over-the-air updates to all new models starting in 2025. The automaker sees Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) as key to its strategy over the next decade, bringing greater connectivity and services to car owners. Hyundai Motor...
TECHNOLOGY
Autoweek.com

1989 Mitsubishi Delica Exceed 4WD Diesel Is Down on the Street

Now that my daily driver is the only kei van to pass the Denver County emissions test (that I know of), I've been noticing quite a few diesel-powered Japanese-market big vans roaming the streets of the Mile High City lately. I've been trying to shoot my Sambar with one of...
DENVER, CO
Autoweek.com

Global Motorsports Group Porsche 992 GT3

Global Motorsports Group engineers and manufactures performance parts and fields race cars for customers. There were 16 GMG competition cars that just finished seasons this year in SRO Motorsports America (formerly Pirelli World Challenge), GT World Challenge America (GT2, GT3, GT4 classes), and IMSA, the latter where GMG clients competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
MOTORSPORTS
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

GMG Racing Will Build a Porsche Just for You

Global Motorsports Group has been tuning race cars for over 20 years, some that have won championships and others that are just fun to drive on the street. This 992 911 GT3 is made for both. The company’s specialty is suspension work, but it also does exhaust and aero.
CARS
Jalopnik

Feds Recommend Speed Limiting Technology in New Cars: Everybody Panic

The National Transportation Safety Board has a simple request: Cars need to slow down to save lives, possibly via technology if the dumb humans behind the wheel refuse to do it. While it sounds like a potential nightmare scenario let’s take a look at the facts. NTSB points out...
TRAFFIC

