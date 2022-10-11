ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

George Grasso, ex-top NYPD official, judge challenges Melinda Katz for Queens DA

By Larry Celona, Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRPFG_0iV6LkfM00

Fed up with an increase in crime and pro-criminal policies, former top NYPD official and retired judge George Grasso plans to challenge incumbent Melinda Katz in next year’s Democratic primary for Queens district attorney.

Grasso, 65, worked his way through the NYPD ranks, from street cop, then earned a law degree to become deputy commissioner of legal matters and first deputy commissioner .

More recently, Grasso served as administrative judge for criminal matters in Queens Supreme Court and previously as supervising judge for Bronx Criminal Court .

He retired from the bench on Aug. 31 to run for district attorney.

“Mayor Adams needs someone like me to stand up. He can’t do it alone,” Grasso told The Post Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yjHX_0iV6LkfM00
Former judge and NYPD Deputy Commissioner George Grasso is running for Queens District Attorney in the Democratic primary against incumbent Melinda Katz
Provided by the Grasso campaign

He rattled off the double-digit increases in major crimes in Queens, particularly mentioning the brutal beating of a woman in a subway in Howard Beach and innocent bystanders who were shot in a park in South Ozone Park.

“I’m not happy with the performance of the Queens district attorney. There has to be accountability there. Don’t district attorneys take credit when crime goes down?” Grasso said.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s a poor performance at this point. I don’t think she’s measuring up. I’m giving Democrats a real choice in the primary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5ObD_0iV6LkfM00
Katz, seeking re-election to a second term next year, faces a primary challenge from retired judge and ex-cop Grasso.
BRIGITTE STELZER

Grasso, who was born in Queens and lived in the borough much of his life, said he’ll stack up his 43-year record in the NYPD and the judiciary against Katz, the former Queens borough president and councilwoman who was elected DA in 2019.

“Isn’t it a coincidence that she was term-limited as borough president when she ran for district attorney?” he asked.

“I’m running as the centrist, common sense candidate. We need a vigorous debate in the Democratic Party on criminal justice that Melinda Katz won’t provide.  I don’t see her tackling the problem the way I will.”

He slammed as “basically meaningless” the tweaks Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers made to the controversial cashless bail law earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xr7n_0iV6LkfM00
Grasso’s slammed as “basically meaningless” Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tweaks to the controversial cashless bail law.
Hans Pennink

The bottom line, he said: The law does not provide a “dangerousness” standard allowing judges to detain criminal defendants deemed a violent threat to public safety.

He said statehouse Democrats left the judiciary with a “hot mess.”

Grasso, meanwhile, slammed as “defective” the city’s plan to close the Rikers Island jails complex and replace it with four smaller borough jails because it’s based on “phony numbers” projecting a much lower jail population.

He said city officials should devote more resources to fix Rikers now –including having Bellevue hospital open a satellite office there to treat the high percentage of inmates with mental health and substance problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYYmt_0iV6LkfM00
Grasso called the plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex “defective” and based on “phony” estimates of the inmate population
AP

Grasso made his pitch for Queens DA at the NYPD’s Columbia Association luncheon that followed Monday’s Columbus Day parade.

“I have resigned from the bench to put my skills and experience to better use in turning the tide around from the insanity that is hurting our city before it is too late,” Grasso said in a note to a supporter.

“George is a great guy. He’d be a great district attorney,” said Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbia Heritage Coalition, the umbrella group representing Italian-American civic groups in the city.

Katz won the 2019 Democratic Primary in a squeaker against left-wing defund-the-police supporting democratic socialist Tiffany Caban , who subsequently was elected to the council.

Katz said she’s ready to defend her record when asked about a Grasso challenge.

“DA Katz is focused on protecting the residents of Queens. She’s led an office that’s centered on fairness, safety and accountability and she’s been a steady hand in turbulent times,” said Katz campaign spokesman Max Kramer.

Comments / 0

Related
talkofthesound.com

Attempt by New Rochelle Judge to Dismiss Westchester DA Complaint Denied

WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 11, 2022) — Judge Susan Cacase has denied a Motion to Dismiss filed by New Rochelle Judge Matthew J, Costa in an Article 78 Complaint filed by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah who is seeking to prevent Judge Costa from enforcing his decisions to preclude evidence and testimony in a pair of drunk driving cases.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Jewish Press

NYSED Says Williamsburg Yeshiva Curriculum Breaks Law

The New York State Education Department has decided that a boys’ yeshiva in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn is breaking the law by failing to provide a secular education to its students. The New York City Board of Education found otherwise, but it is the state that has ultimate...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Howard Beach, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Melinda Katz
Daily News

NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Queens Borough#District Attorneys#Queens Da#Fed#Democratic#Queens Supreme Court#Bronx Criminal Court#Democrats
NBC New York

15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed

Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park

NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
untappedcities.com

The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs

In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy